Mountain Caribou winter in sub-alpine habitat. (File Photo) Mountain Caribou winter in sub-alpine habitat. (File Photo)

Sicamous wants more consultation on backcountry closures

Resolution submitted to SILGA requests user groups and First Nations be given say in closures

The District of Sicamous is joining other communities in the area to express their concern with the effects of closing large swathes of land to backcountry use in order to protect threatened species and the lack of public consultation on the closures.

The district council chose to send both a letter to Premier John Horgan expressing their concerns and submit a resolution requesting more public consultation to the Southern Interior Local Government Association (SILGA).

“The preservation of healthy wildlife populations is a goal worthy of pursuit, yet a fine a balance must be achieved with concern for the livelihoods of many citizens. Please give British Columbians the consultation that they deserve about this very important issue,” Sicamous’ letter to Horgan reads.

Read More: Snowmobilers caught in caribou closure near Revelstoke

“Backcountry access fuels our economy and provides immeasurable cultural and social benefits. Many opportunities for community building and quality family time are found in the great outdoors, providing mental and physical health benefits to those who answer the call of the mountains.”

The resolution, which will be debated at the SILGA’s conference in April states that B.C. depends on backcountry access to support industry, tourism and local economies. It goes on to say that flora, fauna and habitat are declining globally and acknowledges that federal and provincial government plans hope to help them recover but states that meaningful consultation with First Nations, backcountry users, businesses and local municipalities is necessary for the efforts to succeed.

Ultimately, the resolution requests that a moratorium be placed on all backcountry closures.

Read More: B.C. caribou herds decline, wolf kill to continue

The key threatened species which has prompted closures of land in mountainous areas is the Mountain Caribou which ranges through much of the Columbia and Monashee mountains. In 2018, Catherine McKenna the Minister of Environment and Climate Change declared the Southern Mountain Caribou population is facing an imminent threat to its recovery. Further closures of backcountry areas to both commercial and recreational uses is one of the measures being proposed to try to recover the Caribou population.

“Where our concerns are is not so much about the closures but about the process in which the closures are taking place,” said Mayor Terry Rysz.

Rysz said they are concerned with the well-being of the wildlife, and involving user-groups can help find solutions that will help resolve issues in the backcountry.

“There’s around 2.2 million hectares that have been affected in the Revelstoke area,” Rysz said

“The precedent has been set we’re just concerned about what will be next.”

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Vernon extended care facility staff hitting the street for demonstration

Just Posted

Sicamous wants more consultation on backcountry closures

Resolution submitted to SILGA requests user groups and First Nations be given say in closures

Vernon extended care facility staff hitting the street for demonstration

Unionized workers plan one-hour demonstration Monday to send employer message

Sicamous Eagles staring down elimination in coming playoff games

One win and one loss over the weekend leaves the series 3-1 in the Wranglers’ favour

Bruhn Bridge guard rail expected to be fixed by the end of March

The highway bridge’s sidewalk has been closed since a semi truck hit the railing in November 2018.

Update: No aftershocks expected after Shuswap earthquake

Shuswap Emergency Program alerted but no damage reported

SpaceX’s new crew capsule aces space station docking

NASA is paying the two private companies $8 billion to build and operate the capsules

New boutique in Kelowna sets out to promote sustainable fashion

Textile Apparel will offer eco-friendly and sustainable clothing as well as vintage gems

Fleury makes 19 saves as Golden Knights blank Canucks 3-0

Markstrom makes 45 stops for struggling Canucks

Mayor asks province for $60M to pay for housing, costs for B.C. tent city

Mike Morden met with a number of provincial ministers on Feb. 25

Sicamous Eagles staring down elimination in coming playoff games

One win and one loss over the weekend leaves the series 3-1 in the Wranglers’ favour

B.C. rink rolling at the Brier

Vernon’s Jim Cotter improves to 2-0 with big win over Nunavut

REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

Pot confiscation at Canadian border increased in weeks after legalization: stats

As of last Oct. 17, adults in Canada can possess and share up to 30 grams of legal cannabis

Celtic Tenors to perform in Kelowna

The trio will bring their international reputation to Kelowna April 13

Most Read