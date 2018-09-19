Rose Tomma and Bradley David with the Splatsin Development Corporation sift through soils alongside the Trans-Canada Highway as part of an archaeological assessment for future works related to the future replacement of the Bruhn Bridge. (Lachlan Labere/Eagle Valley News)

Sifting through soil

Archeological assessment for future works in Sicamous related to Bruhn Bridge replacement

