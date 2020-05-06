There’s still plenty of snow at SilverStar Mountain Resort, and with coronavirus concerns, plans for a June 19 bike park opening are up in the air. (SilverStar Mountain Resort)

SilverStar summer opening up in the air

Resort still eyeing opening day June 19, no delays confirmed

There’s still plenty of time for situations to change, as SilverStar Mountain Resort eyes its June 19 opening day.

With mountain biking enthusiasts eager to hit the tracks, the resort is still planning to open for summer. COVID-19 cut the resort’s winter season short on March 17.

But the exact date could change.

“Especially at times like these, it is our responsibility to look at a couple of opening dates to ensure we can open with confidence knowing that we are following all health and safety guidelines put out by health experts,” said Chantelle Deacon, SilverStar’s communications manager. “Once we have more information we will update the public.”

“With the constantly changing worldwide pandemic, we are continuing to take it day by day. Our team is currently working hard towards a summer plan and what that will look like to ensure the safety of our staff, guests and community.”

The resort continues to seek support from the BC Ministry of Health and Interior Health amid these changing times, which could mean additional health and safety measures being put in place.

“Our intention is to open for the summer season with guidelines from the BC Ministry of Health,” said Deacon.

But the original opening for the summer season is still a while away and circumstances can change, along with weather.

“There is also still a large snowpack up on the mountain and we have a ways to go before all that snow melts,” said Deacon.

Another update will be provided later this month.

READ MORE: SilverStar employee tests positive for COVID-19

READ MORE: Changes coming to SilverStar waste transfer station

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusMountain bikingTourism

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Shuswap’s Larch Hills abuzz with rapattack crews

Just Posted

Salmon Arm Council investigates stretching city park uses to include yoga, exercise classes

Yoga instructor suggests considering a special business licence and booking system for parks

Salmon Arm sprinkling restrictions mean not going with the flow

Watering soon only permitted during specified hours, two days per week

Okanagan-Shuswap real estate sales drop significantly in April

‘The economy has taken a big shock to the system due to the pandemic and, no surprise, so has the real estate market’

Shuswap’s Larch Hills abuzz with rapattack crews

Effort underway to remove hundreds of trees downed over winter

Dry summer anticipated for Okanagan

Flooding risks continue this spring while drought expected as temperatures increase

B.C. Premier John Horgan set to announce slow reopening of economy in pandemic

Many measures are expected to stay in place to stop COVID-19 spread

Column: Finding balance and freedom from troubles on the water

Great Outdoors by James Murray

Man accused of assaulting Kelowna bus driver to plead guilty

Dustin Webber has remained in custody since his arrest in March

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

SilverStar summer opening up in the air

Resort still eyeing opening day June 19, no delays confirmed

Despite recent calls to rescue hikers in Central Okanagan, no increase from 2019: COSAR

People have been making conservative choices, according to Central Okanagan Search and Rescue

Vernon man’s major burn earns $7K for food banks

Mountain biker smashes 10,000-calorie burn goal for COVID-19 fundraiser

Rumour of 5G tower in Vernon unfounded

Freedom Mobile and Rogers tower for 3-4G telecommunication

Smoke alarm saves two lives in Kelowna motorhome fire

The incident occurred just after 2 a.m. on May 6

Most Read