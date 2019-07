Traffic being diverted to 10th Avenue NE as emergency crews respond

Update: Lakeshore Drive has reopened following a collision near 10th Avenue NE.

Original story

Emergency crews are responding to a motor-vehicle collision on Lakeshore Drive.

Paramedics, fire fighters and police were called to the scene of the accident involving a single-vehicle, resting on its roof, near 10th Avenue NE. Lakeshore is closed and traffic is being diverted along 10th.

