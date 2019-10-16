Six bears destroyed in three days in West Kelowna

A West Kelowna business has been charged for leaving garbage around Lake Okanagan Resort

A West Kelowna business has been charged after six bears were euthanized in three days following continuous littering in an area around Lake Okanagan Resort.

According to Conservation Officer Jeff Hanratty, officers were forced to put down three bears on Sunday, one on Monday and two on Tuesday, due to safety concerns.

“We had a group of bears that were habituated and food-conditioned with unnatural food sources that had become a threat to the public,” said Hanratty.

“We had a witness who was charged twice by the black bears, we had bears up on balconies accessing garbage and food and there’s a report of a bear pushing on a window.

“So, these bears were a high risk to the public and as a result, the bears were destroyed.”

READ MORE: Lake Country begins testing bear-resistant garbage carts

Hanratty said COs had no choice but to shoot the bears, noting if the bears had been relocated to their natural environment there would be a very good chance of them making a return.

Since June of this year, 97 black bears have been euthanized by the BC Wildlife service across the province mostly due to public safety concerns.

“The problem with bears having access to unnatural food sources is that it can lead them to become food-conditioned,” said Wildlife BC Okanagan coordinator Meg Bjordal.

“Once they become food-conditioned they can very quickly become human habituated whereby they actually begin to associate people with food and that’s when they start to tolerate people in closer proximity than what is safe for both the people and the bears.”

READ MORE: VIDEO: Shuswap resident’s yard becomes nighttime thoroughfare for grizzlies

Hanratty said the person responsible for the bear attractants has been criminally charged and is the sole party at fault for the death of the bears.

A dangerous wildlife protection order has been made issued.

The ministry is also making an effort to reprimand people who attract dangerous wildlife by conducting bear attractant audits in residential, recreational and commercial areas.

Conservation Officers will be laying charges under the Wildlife Act for attracting dangerous wildlife. The ticket for being found responsible for attracting dangerous wildlife is $130.

The public is asked to report dangerous wildlife to the Report All Poachers and Polluters hotline at 1-877-952-7277.

Previous story
Fatal overdoses down by 33% in B.C., but carfentanil deaths continue to spike
Next story
VIDEO: U.S. officials refute British couple’s ‘accidental’ border-crossing claim

Just Posted

North-Okanagan Shuswap candidates spending little on Facebook

Social media platform posts what federal parties have paid to advertise

Non-compliant buoys to be removed from Shuswap, Mara lakes

Transport Canada enforcement action to occur Oct. 21 to 25

Coalition talk at Okanagan College candidates forum

Vernon Students’ Association hosts forum to discuss important youth issues, minority government

Hello winter: Sad time for city gardeners as more than 300 hanging baskets come down

City crews busy preparing for change of season as flowers die off

Women, girls in Silver Creek demonstrate a creative demand for the vote

One of the women, described as a ‘raging suffragette,’ is the aunt of resident Phil Wright

VIDEO: U.S. officials refute British couple’s ‘accidental’ border-crossing claim

Authorities say couple was arrested after illegal entry from B.C., with $16,000 and marijuana

Six bears destroyed in three days in West Kelowna

A West Kelowna business has been charged for leaving garbage around Lake Okanagan Resort

B.C. calls for new caribou habitat restoration projects

Work to restore areas disrupted by logging, roadbuildin

First case of ‘probable’ vaping-related illness in B.C. ‘not surprising’: UBC prof

Health officials warn this could be the first of many

West Kelowna Warriors being sold back to BC Hockey League

Current owner Kim Dobranski said the sale back to the BCHL should be completed by the end of October

Police standoff ends peacefully in West Kelowna

A distraught man was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon

Fire response at Trans Mountain Burnaby tank farm could take six hours: audit

Site doesn’t have mutual aid response agreement with Burnaby fire department

A year after pot legalization in Canada, it’s a slow roll

It’s one year into Canada’s experiment in legal marijuana, and hundreds of legal pot shops have opened

ELECTION 2019: Climate strikes push environment to top of mind for federal leaders

Black Press Media presents a three-part series on three big election issues

Most Read