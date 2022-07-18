Melissa Brett captured this dramatic image amid a shower of lightning during the storm in Salmon Arm on the evening of Sunday, July 17, while having fun with her family on their new electric dirt bikes.

Skies in Shuswap dazzle during summer storm

Resident captures beautiful image during Sunday’s light show

Stormy weather also rolled through other parts of the Shuswap as well as the Okanagan.

The forecast for the week in Salmon Arm through to Sunday, July 24 calls for sunshine, with highs ranging from 30 to 32 C and clear skies at night with temperatures from 15 to 17 C.

martha.wickett@saobserver.net
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau picks some cherries at the Lutz family farm on Hillborn Street in Summerland. In the background is orchardist Derek Lutz. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
Beer, pizza, fruit: PM Trudeau does the Okanagan

Volunteer George Johnston and Luke Heart dance together to the rhythm of Amadou Fall Trio at the Boogie Bar’N Stage on the Salmon Arm fairgrounds during the 2015 ROOTSandBLUES Festival. (File photo)
Volunteers wanted for Salmon Arm ROOTSandBLUES Festival

Shuswap Rowing and Paddling Club members Aida Mills, Julia Reed, Molly Tudan and Kirsten Ely get some time on the water prior to the BC Summer Games in Prince George from July 20 to 24, 2022. (Photo contributed)
Shuswap Rowing Club to send team to BC Summer Games

