Sky lanterns prohibited in Okanagan city

Anyone caught responsible for starting wildfires can be fined, such as Cache Creek man

Fire Rescue Services would like to remind the public that the use of sky lanterns in Vernon is prohibited. Sky lanterns are an uncontrollable fire hazard. Once lit they can travel over two kilometres. They have been responsible for large fires in both urban and wildland settings.

See: Okanagan men discover ‘fire bags of death’ over lake

“The risk posed by these lanterns is obvious. Once released they fly away and can land on a balcony, roofing, field or in the forest. The enjoyment of watching a lantern, pales in comparison to the risk to the community,” said Scott Hemstad, Deputy Fire Chief.

Fines for releasing a sky lantern within the City of Vernon start at $500 per lantern and a person found responsible for starting a fire may be subject to much larger fines. Recently, a man in Cache Creek was ordered to pay $500,000 for staring a wildfire.

See: Cache Creek man ordered to $500K for wildfire that sparked on his property

