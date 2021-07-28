Satellite imagery shows the extent of the area burned by the Thomas Creek Wildfire as of July 26. (Sentinel Playground - Sinergise Ltd.)

Small ignitions planned along southeast of Thomas Creek fire towards Okanagan Falls

The wildfire is now listed at 7,918.9 hectares in size

Small-scaled ignitions are planned today along the southeast flank of the Thomas Creek Wildfire today, if conditions are favourable.

An update from the BC Wildfire Service listed the fire at an estimated 7,918.9 hectares in size, a jump of about 500 hectares from a couple days ago.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen still maintains 724 evacuation alerts for residents in Electoral Area D, and evacuation orders for eight properties including the Allendale Lake campground near the 201 Road where major fire activity has taken place.

READ MORE: Just in time: Helicopter douses flames for Oliver firefighters fighting Nk’Mip blaze

As of Wednesday, there were 17 firefighters, 21 support staff, and 33 military personnel assigned to the fire, with four helicopters and 19 pieces of heavy equipment.

Plans for small-scale ignitions were in place if conditions were favourable along the southeast flank of the fire, as well as in locations to bring the fire to established guards on 201 Road.

The heavy equipment will also be working to extend the guard line along 201 Road.

