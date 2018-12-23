Trees crashed down onto a house on Pender Island during this week’s windstorm. (Christine Tam)

Small island runs out of gas, groceries as power stays off on parts of B.C.’s coast

BC Hydro says some customers won’t have power until Monday

Thousands are still without power after a devastating storm ravaged B.C.’s south coast.

The storm destroyed a pier in White Rock and killed a woman on Vancouver Island as it wreaked havoc across the region.

VIDEO: White Rock pier destroyed by storm, stranded man rescued

READ MORE: Woman rescued after breaking leg during “very nasty” storm on Vancouver Island

As of Sunday morning, nearly 42,000 customers remained without power on Vancouver Island and 3,600 were still in the dark in the Lower Mainland.

Over on the Gulf Islands, the situation was even worse.

Christine Tam tweeted out photos from the windstorm on Pender Island.

“No power, gas station sold out, limited groceries and ferries off island cancelled,” she wrote on Saturday evening, tagging BC Hydro, Premier John Horgan and multiple news outlets in a plea for help.

BC Hydro said that parts of the region, including Lake Cowichan, Shawnigan Valley and Gabriola Island would remain without power till Monday. The utility said Pender Island, Parksville and Duncan would have “pockets of outages till Monday.

