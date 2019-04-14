Small pallet fire behind downtown Okanagan businesses extinguished

Happened just before noon in Vernon

Vernon Fire Rescue Services helped fully extinguish a small pallet fire behind a downtown Vernon business that was being put out by concerned citizens.

The fire was called in at 11:45 a.m. Sunday morning behind Furmanek Jewellers, at 30th Avenue and 31st Street. The building is also home to a pair of other businesses.

“When we arrived, a citizen was using a water extinguisher to put out a small pallet fire,” said VFRS Capt. Doug Imrich. “It touched the side of the building. It looks like there isn’t any extension into the building. Hydro and the (building) owner are coming so we can go inside and check it out.”

Damage could be seen at the back to the building’s siding and to a Canada Post mailbox. The burnt pallet was also visible.

“The mailbox was against the building and the pallet was against the building with a bunch of cardboard which looked it might be where a transient might sleep,” said Imrich. “Something caught that on fire.”

A citizen pulled the pallet out from against the building.

Nobody was inside the building at the time.

The matter remains under investigation.


