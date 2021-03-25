Small Shuswap communities to get vaccine clinics in April

All adults living in Chase and the North Shuswap will be able to get their first dose next month.

Interior Health is setting up opportunities for all adults in several rural Shuswap communities to get vaccinated in April. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Interior Health is offering vaccines to everyone over 18 who wants one in some of the Shuswap’s smaller communities.

Dates for vaccination clinics in April are being advertised for the communities of Celista, Chase, Lee Creek, Magna Bay, Scotch Creek and Seymour Arm.

The clinic held in Celista will be at the Celista Community Hall located at 5456 Squilax-Anglemont Road. It will serve residents of Celista, Scotch Creek, Magna Bay and Seymour Arm who are 18 or older from Tuesday, April 6 to Saturday, April 10.

The Chase Clinic will also serve Lee Creek residents. It will be located at the Art Holding Memorial Arena, 221 Shepherd Ave. Chase and open from Monday, April 12 to Wednesday, April 21.

According to Interior Health the locations of the community-specific clinics were chosen due to their small populations and the barriers to accessing larger immunization clinics such as long-distance travel.

A clinic for Sicamous began immunizing people aged 60 and older on March 24. Interior Health’s list of community clinics includes one for people in Sicamous 18 and older with dates to be confirmed.



