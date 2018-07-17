A Vernon homeowner was able to extinguish a small fire before BX Swan Lake Fire Rescue crews were on scene Tuesday, July 17. (Google Maps image)

Small house fire extinguished by Okanagan homeowner

Homeowner knocked down flames with hose before crews were on scene Tuesday morning

It could have been a far more grim morning for a resident in the Swan Lake area had a bystander not witnessed flames near the home and alterted the owner.

BX Swan Lake Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Brad Stickles was on the scene of the fire in the 7200 block of Mountridge Road shortly after 6 a.m. Tuesday, July 17.

“The homeowner knocked down the fire with a hose before we arrived,” Stickles said. “It definitely had potential.”

Related: Extreme fire danger in the Okanagan-Shuswap

Stickles said minor damage to the residence was sustained, but crews were able to leave the scene after quick inspections.

“If it wasn’t for that passerby, I think we would have had a different story,” Stickles said.

Related: Wildfire near Lake Country grows to seven hectares

@VernonNews
parker.crook@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Lava bomb’ through roof of tour boat injures 22 in Hawaii

Just Posted

Delayed Highway 1 project, Rapattack prompts road trip

Salmon Arm councillors travelling to Victoria to meet with ministers

Leaky roof leads to partial closure of Interior Health building

Salmon Arm lab is open but adult day care and bathing services are closed this week

Small wildfire near Chase under control

Spot-sized fire on Scatchard Mountain not expected to grow

Heavy equipment might be culprit in Tappen mill fire

Fire spotted about 7 p.m. on July 13, extinguished five hours later through coordinated effort

Extreme fire danger in the Okanagan-Shuswap

The fire danger rating hits extreme or high in areas of the Okanagan- Shuswap

VIDEO: Visual recap of Vancouver Island MusicFest

Walk Off The Earth, Passenger, Arlo Guthrie among highlights

Mounted police perform with grace and precision

Audience applauds RCMP Musical Ride at the Salmon Arm fairgrounds

Small house fire extinguished by Okanagan homeowner

Homeowner knocked down flames with hose before crews were on scene Tuesday morning

Come dance between the lakes

Powwow Between the Lakes returns to Penticton Indian Band in August

Hawaii volcano boat tours continue after ‘lava bomb’ injuries

“An explosion occurred near the shoreline hurling hot lava rocks towards the boat and injuring several passengers.”

Trump returns from summit with Putin to forceful criticism

“Shameful,” ”disgraceful,” ”weak,” were a few of the comments. Makes the U.S. “look like a pushover,” said GOP Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee.

Obama to deliver Mandela address in likely rebuke to Trump

Former U.S. President Barack Obama Monday praised Kenya’s president and opposition leader for working together but said this East African country must do more to end corruption.

Trudeau asks transport minister to tackle Greyhound’s western pullout

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he’s asked Transport Minister Marc Garneau to find solutions in Greyhound Canada’s absence.

Missing B.C. Serval cat creates buzz online, pleas for help

Aquila, an African Serval, disappeared from a Fernie, B.C. backyard sometime on Friday, July 13.

Most Read