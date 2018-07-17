Small house fire extinguished by Okanagan homeowner

Homeowner knocked down flames with hose before crews were on scene Tuesday morning

A Vernon homeowner was able to extinguish a small fire before BX Swan Lake Fire Rescue crews were on scene Tuesday, July 17. (Google Maps image)

It could have been a far more grim morning for a resident in the Swan Lake area had a bystander not witnessed flames near the home and alterted the owner.

BX Swan Lake Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Brad Stickles was on the scene of the fire in the 7200 block of Mountridge Road shortly after 6 a.m. Tuesday, July 17.

“The homeowner knocked down the fire with a hose before we arrived,” Stickles said. “It definitely had potential.”

Stickles said minor damage to the residence was sustained, but crews were able to leave the scene after quick inspections.

“If it wasn’t for that passerby, I think we would have had a different story,” Stickles said.

