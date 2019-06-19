UPDATE: BC Wildfire crew spotted small wildfire in the South Okanagan

BC Wildfire has listed a new blaze, west of Penticton

A small wildfire has been reported to BC Wildfire, west of Penticton. (BC Wildfire map)

Update: 8:44 a.m.

BC Wildfire crews that were returning to the Penticton base from working at a fire in West Kelowna spotted a wildfire west of Penticton early Wednesday morning.

Nicole Bonnett, BC Wildfire media spokesperson, said there is two fires that were burning closely — one reported on June 18 on West Hills Road (0.01 hectares) and the other, reported by the wildfire crews on June 19, that is sitting at nine hectares on Green Mountain Road.

Bonnett said BC Wildfire had two crews in the area during the initial attack to assist the Penticton Indian Band Fire Department. She said they now just have three people on scene assisting and they have classified the fire as held.

The Penticton Fire Department was also called out to assist.

BC Wildfire has listed a new blaze just west of Penticton on West Hills Road.

The fire was reported on June 18 and is estimated to be 0.01 hectares.

Smoke coming from a wildfire west of #Penticton that is believed to have got close to several homes pic.twitter.com/lKca0ZFOrS — Kristi Patton (@KristiPatton) June 19, 2019

