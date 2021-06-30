(BC Wildfire Dashboard)

Small wildfire sparks outside of Peachland

The fire is measured at 0.30 hectares in size and is suspected to be caused by a person

A wildfire sparked just west of Darke Lake on Tuesday (June 29), located near two wildfires that are under control in the Peachland area.

The new fire is measured at 0.30 hectares in size and is suspected to be caused by a person. Three other fires also cropped up on Wednesday, each burning east of Kelowna, near the Graystokes Provincial Park.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

bcwildfireOkanagan

