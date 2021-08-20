The cellphone repair shop on 27th Street was broken into sometime overnight Thursday, Aug. 19. (Contributed)

The cellphone repair shop on 27th Street was broken into sometime overnight Thursday, Aug. 19. (Contributed)

Smash and no grab: Vernon business broken into, nothing stolen

Police respond to break and enter in 3100 block of 27th Avenue

A Vernon business was broken into overnight Thursday.

Local police received reports of the break and enter into the business in the 3100 block of 27th Avenue and found the front door was smashed in.

A witness said glass cases inside were also smashed.

No one was found inside and nothing is believed to have been stolen.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Const. Helgerson of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171.

READ MORE: No lawn watering for Whitevale water customers: RDNO

READ MORE: Help wanted at Okanagan Indian Band evacuee centre

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Face coverings required on BC Transit buses
Next story
West Kelowna mayor thanks crews, volunteers for work on Mount Law wildfire

Just Posted

An evacuation order was rescinded an and alert issued due to the Momich lake wildfire on Aug. 20, 2021. (Shuswap Emergency Program image)
Evacuation order rescinded, alert issued in North Shuswap due to Momich Lake wildfire

Photo: BC Transit
Face coverings required on BC Transit buses

An evacuation order was rescinded and an alert issued for the communities of Queest and Pete Martin Bay on Aug. 20, 2021. (Shuswap Emergency Program image)
Evacuation order rescinded, alert issued for communities north of Sicamous

An evacuation alert for the community of Seymour arm was rescinded on Aug. 20, 2021. (Shuswap Emergency Program image)
Evacuation alert rescinded for North Shuswap community