Smoke and wind doesn’t stop 10th-annual Feast of Fields

Despite destructive winds, stormy weather and heavy smoke the 10th-annual Okanagan Feast of Fields was another successful, sold-out event.

Featuring more than 40 vendors of food, wine, beer, cider and liquor the 500 guests enjoyed three hours of perusing some of the best the Okanagan has to offer.

“Everything went really well, it was a wonderful day. There was a great crowd,” says Alison Love, Okanagan Feast of Fields coordinator.

“The food this year was outstanding, what the chefs put together was amazing, and it was great to have an assortment of beverages this year. We had more breweries and distilleries and cideries mixed it with the wineries so it gave it a really nice assortment.”

She says her team battled the elements this weekend as Saturday evening’s storm took out two of their tents and a bridge on the Father Pandosy Mission property.

“That wind storm that came through on Saturday night destroyed two tents, demolished a bunch of signs, took out the bridge that was set to take you from Part A of the venue to Part B of the venue,” explains Love.

“We had to do a lot or rerouting and new signage. Teams came in early and basically had to reconstruct everything from our day Saturday of preparations. Our vendors all went with the flow and everyone made it work. That is the attitude you want when you’re faced with that kind of adversity.”

Love says she got some lovely emails Monday morning from some of the 48 vendors noting how much they enjoyed the event.

Despite the inclement weather, this was their third year of about 500 enthusiasts attending the sold-out event.

“The smoke certainly gave the event a different feel than normal, usually it is quite warm the sun is shining, this was definitely quite cooler, we had smoke in the air but everyone still seemed to have a great time and wished us well as they left,” adds Love.

Next year Love says they will be back again, returning to Caldwell Heritage Farm for their 11th year.

“We will be back again next year for 2019,” she says.

For more information visit FarmFolkCityFolk.ca.

Okanagan College Culinary Arts students serve delectable treats at the 2018 Okanagan Fest of Fields. Image: Carmen Weld/Black Press

Bordertown Vineyards and Estate Winery pours rose at the 2018 Okanagan Fest of Fields. Image: Carmen Weld/Black Press

The 2018 Okanagan Fest of Fields welcoming comittee. Image: Carmen Weld/Black Press