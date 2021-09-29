Smoke at Owlhead near Sicamous from controlled burns, district and fire chief say

If you see smoke around Owlhead in the coming weeks, don’t be concerned.
Controlled burns are underway in an effort to mitigate future wildfires, said the District of Sicamous on Sept. 29.
Sicamous Fire Chief Brett Ogino said the controlled burns are part of ongoing fuel mitigation and are currently taking place at about the 2.5 kilometre area of Owlhead.
“No road restrictions are in place, but if a burn is underway don’t stick around,” said Ogino.
The controlled burns are being completed by a contractor, and are being paid for with grant money, he added.
