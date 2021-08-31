Smoke to continue as White Rock Lake fire nears containment

Containment of the 81,362-hectare White Rock Lake wildfire is closer after the successful completion of a large-scale burn Monday (Aug. 30).

BC Wildfire Services said containment may now be achieved in the next seven to 10 days, rather than upwards of six weeks if the fire was left to burn at its own pace.

A plume of smoke, comparable to a mushroom cloud, was visible over the North Okanagan Monday, and the provincial agency warns smoke will continue to rise from the Irish Creek area where the burn occurred.

Now, 120 members of the Canadian Armed Forces are mopping up and patrolling the west and north flanks of the fire.

This planned ignition operation brought the fire down to control lines in several key areas in the northeast flank of the fire, reducing the risk of further fire growth.

Three hundred and 45 wildland firefighters along with 52 firefighters from various departments are assigned to the fire. They are aided by seven helicopters, five danger tree fallers and 38 pieces of heavy equipment.

B.C. Wildfires 2021