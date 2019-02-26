New poll by Angus Reid Institute finds Canadian’s opinion of Trudeau has worsened in recent weeks. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

SNC-Lavalin affair takes toll on Liberal government: poll

Survey suggests Trudeau trails Scheer by seven percentage points

Two-thirds of Canadians believe there’s more than meets the eye when it comes to the SNC-Lavalin affair, according to a new poll from the Angus Reid Institute.

Should an election be held tomorrow, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberals would be fall behind Andrew Scheer’s Conservative Party by seven percentage points, according to the poll, released Tuesday.

READ MORE: Trudeau partially waives solicitor-client privilege for Wilson-Raybould

The Trudeau government is alleged to have put pressure on former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould not to carry out charges of fraud and corruption against the Quebec-based engineering company. The public will soon hear from the former minister after Trudeau announced he will lift attorney-client privilege.

Sixty-six per cent of Canadians believe SNC-Lavalin should be fully tried under the Criminal Code, according to the poll.

Ninety-five per cent of people who would vote for the Conservatives, should an election be held tomorrow, believe there is a “deeper scandal” in the Prime Minister’s Office, but 72 per cent of people who support the Liberals think the affair has been “overblown.”

The poll suggests the prime minister’s approval rating has declined. Sixty per cent of Canadians view Trudeau unfavourably, with 59 per cent indicating their opinion of him has worsened in recent weeks.

The majority of Canadians also indicated having unfavourable opinions about other party leaders. Fifty-four per cent do not look highly upon Scheer, and 64 per cent do not favour New Democratic Party Leader Jagmeet Singh.


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Update: GoFundMe inches closer to mark after death of beloved Central Okanagan yogi
Next story
‘Game-changing’ program to combat food waste to expand across B.C.

Just Posted

Highway 97 reopening expected by next week

Rock slide north of Summerland has resulted in road closure since Feb. 2

Dangerous goods make up three per cent of rail traffic

Ammonia, jet fuel, chlorine, coal and crude oil among goods transported through community

Public input wanted on proposed fireworks ban

Sicamous bylaw would not affect large displays seen at public events like Canada Day

Natalie Wilkie wins two silver medals in World Para Nordic Championships

Shuswap cross-country skier makes medal finish in relay and 15km events

Air ambulance called to Highway 1 collision west of Salmon Arm

Trans-Canada Highway closed in both directions at Balmoral intersection due to a crash

WATCH: Methane-snacking crabs adaptive to climate change, UVic researchers say

A joint research study shows that B.C. crabs are making the most of methane seeps

World’s most poisonous mushroom spreading in B.C.

The death cap mushroom is increasingly found in urban areas such as parks

Young B.C. driver fined $1,500 for speeding past cop

Officer tracked down the suspected speeder and handed out a host of tickets

Two Lower Mainland men wanted for gang-related murder conspiracy

Vancouver Police Department announces charges as part of multi-agency investigation

MLAs spar over B.C. Ferries, oil tankers and impact on whales

NDP government defends pipeline protests, big increase in ferry sailings

Kamloops gangster who controlled fentanyl market gets a decade in prison

Erwin Dagle is a high-ranking member of the Red Scorpions gang

Mom concerned after multiple biting incidents reported at Okanagan daycare

Parents upset that biting was allowed to continue for so long

Senior Golds take second place at Valley Championship

Hard-fought effort against Kelowna puts a cap on a historic season for Salmon Arm team

Salmon Arm speed skaters qualify for provincial competition

Ice Breakers skaters make personal-best times at Interior Funale in Vernon

Most Read