Snow day in the Okanagan

Snow accumulating on all major roads and highways, crash in Princeton

Snow is sticking on all major roads and highways in the Okanagan.

Environment Canada issued the winter weather warning yesterday (Dec. 20), saying the white stuff would start falling around 5 a.m. but by 7 a.m. it was raining in Penticton.

That turned to snow 45 minutes later and already there is quite an accumulation of snow on all major routes.

Part of the Okanagan could see up to 20 centimetres (cm) of snow today.

READ MORE: Snow warning

A vehicle incident has sent emergency vehicles to Highway 5A in Princeton this morning.

#BCHwy5A – Vehicle incident north of #PrincetonBC, assessment in progress, expect delays and watch for traffic control. Consider an alternate route. — DriveBC (@DriveBC) December 21, 2020

Police advised for people to stay off the Coquihalla today with an expected 30 cm of snow to fall.

So far, no crashes have been reported but all semis are expected to chain up.

❄️ Challenging winter driving conditions on the #Coquihalla, snow is falling, please drive carefully and avoid any non essential travel. Image below from Zopkios. #BCHwy5 #HopeBC #Merritt

❄️ pic.twitter.com/mSSo30BBrg — DriveBC (@DriveBC) December 21, 2020

Snowfall will be more variable in the Okanagan where lower elevations along the lake may receive 10 cm or less; however, there will be 15 cm or more at higher terrains.

Environment Canada advises surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.