Snow forecast, avalanche clearing to close Highway 1 east of Revelstoke

More snow tonight particularly in higher elevations, highway to close Wednesday morning

A winter storm warning that remains in effect across B.C. is expected to create hazardous travel conditions, particularly in mountain passes.

Environment Canada reports that in the Columbia-Shuswap, the Trans-Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass may still see high accumulations of snow.

“A slow moving frontal system over B.C. will exit the province on Wednesday. Heavy snowfall associated with this storm will continue through tonight and taper off Wednesday morning,” states an alert Tuesday afternoon from the Environment Canada website. “Snowfall accumulations of up to 40 centimetres (15.7 inches) are expected for this event.”

If you are heading east in the near future, avalanche control is planned for Highway 1 east of Revelstoke on Wednesday morning, Dec. 4.

Between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., Drive BC advises motorists to expect multiple closures of up to two hours each. A detour will not be available. The work will take place over 11 kilometres between Rogers Pass Summit and Beaver Valley Road (Rogers Pass Summit).

The province’s Shift Into Winter website reminds drivers to “know before you go.” Drivers are asked to adjust to winter driving behaviour and use winter tires and chains. Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca or see AIM Roads on Facebook or @AIM on Twitter.

To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

