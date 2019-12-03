Snow forecast, avalanche clearing to close Highway 1 east of Revelstoke

More snow tonight particularly in higher elevations, highway to close Wednesday morning

A winter storm warning that remains in effect across B.C. is expected to create hazardous travel conditions, particularly in mountain passes.

Environment Canada reports that in the Columbia-Shuswap, the Trans-Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass may still see high accumulations of snow.

“A slow moving frontal system over B.C. will exit the province on Wednesday. Heavy snowfall associated with this storm will continue through tonight and taper off Wednesday morning,” states an alert Tuesday afternoon from the Environment Canada website. “Snowfall accumulations of up to 40 centimetres (15.7 inches) are expected for this event.”

Read more: BC Hydro calls December storm ‘most destructive in history’

Read more: Harsh storms have nearly tripled power outages in last five years, BC Hydro says

If you are heading east in the near future, avalanche control is planned for Highway 1 east of Revelstoke on Wednesday morning, Dec. 4.

Between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., Drive BC advises motorists to expect multiple closures of up to two hours each. A detour will not be available. The work will take place over 11 kilometres between Rogers Pass Summit and Beaver Valley Road (Rogers Pass Summit).

The province’s Shift Into Winter website reminds drivers to “know before you go.” Drivers are asked to adjust to winter driving behaviour and use winter tires and chains. Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca or see AIM Roads on Facebook or @AIM on Twitter.

To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

@SalmonArm
marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: $1M grant allows Victoria Hand Project to offer low-cost prosthetics

Just Posted

Snow forecast, avalanche clearing to close Highway 1 east of Revelstoke

More snow tonight particularly in higher elevations, highway to close Wednesday morning

Safety concerns in South Shuswap prompt reformation of Blind Bay Crime Watch

Salmon Arm RCMP meet with residents, address community unease

230 days pass since murder charge laid in Salmon Arm church shooting

Psychiatric report completed, accused scheduled for Dec. 17 court appearance

North-Okanagan Shuswap hockey history: Where was the region’s first arena?

Shuswap Passion by Jim Cooperman

Caring canines wanted: Salmon Arm therapy dog program seeks new recruits

St. John Ambulance co-ordinator hopes there will be enough interest to certify dogs locally

VIDEO: $50,000 reward offered for B.C. man wanted in international money laundering scheme

Cong Dinh is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant

Salmon Arm Sockeyes swimmer recognized by city council

Matt Bushell honoured for provincial podium finish over the summer

Salmon Arm students embrace traditional screen-free fun

Author, former teacher-librarian Wilf Pauls champions classic board games at schools

VIDEO: $1M grant allows Victoria Hand Project to offer low-cost prosthetics

The UVic-based group will now offer 3D-printed arm prosthetics and scoliosis braces to North America

Coming soon: Photograph captures a leisurely-paced love story

Cinemaphile by Joanne Sargent

B.C. craft cannabis growers wind through layers of government

‘Farmgate’ sales eyed by Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth

World’s most extensive avalanche detection system launched on Rogers Pass

The project stems from $95 million in funding to improve Highway 1 through Glacier National Park

Eyewitness hears 19 shots fired in Westwold police incident

Two arrested after dynamic incident that shut down Hwy. 97 Tuesday

Mail destroyed after Canada Post truck flips, catches fire near Prince George

Customers who didn’t get mail they were expecting should contact the sender, the company said

Most Read