A winter storm is expected on mountain pass highways in southern B.C. beginning on March 27. (File Photo)

A winter storm is expected on mountain pass highways in southern B.C. beginning on March 27. (File Photo)

Snow storm warning issued for three B.C. highways

Up to 15 cm of snow on mountain passes are expected in the wake of a March 27 cold front.

Although spring conditions have arrived in the Southern B.C.’s valleys, caution is still being urged as snow storms hit high mountain highways.

Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for the Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass section of Highway 1, Highway 3 from the Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass and the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt.

The weather statements for all three mountain passes warns of high elevation snowfall of up to 15 cm on the evening of Saturday, March 27 and into the following day.

Read More: U.S. Marshals nab Canadian murderer in California, months after escape from B.C. prison

Read More: House arrest for B.C. man who left roommate’s body next to dumpster

The cause of the sudden snowfall is a cold front that is expected to cross the B.C. interior on Sunday. Only the highest elevations are expected to receive snow. Blustery winds, which the Environment Canada statement may lead to reduced visibility, are also expected.

According to the statement the snowfall is expected to taper off late Sunday afternoon as the cold front passes.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

trans-canada highway

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
$15K in designer sunglasses stolen from Okanagan business
Next story
Woodside sold: Sooke couple buys Western Canada’s oldest working farm

Just Posted

A winter storm is expected on mountain pass highways in southern B.C. beginning on March 27. (File Photo)
Snow storm warning issued for three B.C. highways

Up to 15 cm of snow on mountain passes are expected in the wake of a March 27 cold front.

Ice time bookings for the summer are being accepted for the Sicamous and District Rec Centre. (File Photo)
Sicamous rec centre opens summer ice time bookings

Summertime skating will not be affected by the management change the facility will undergo in June.

Alfred and Inge Maier of Sorrento were celebrating a special day at Hanoi 36 in Salmon Arm on Saturday, March 20 when an anonymous stranger paid for their lunch. (Jim Elliot/ Salmon Arm Observer)
Shuswap couple thrilled by random kindness at local restaurant

Alfred and Inge Maier say the stranger who bought their lunch didn’t know they were celebrating.

A national cycling organization will match donations benefitting the construction of the Sicamous to Armstrong rail trail. (Pixabay Image)
Matched donations intended to get bikes rolling down Sicamous to Armstrong rail trail

A national cycling organization is putting up money to double the fundraising efforts of local clubs

A Chase RCMP officer was the focus of an Independent Investigations Office of BC decision released March 24, 2021 that found the officer had not committed an offence involving an Indigenous youth on Oct. 2, 2020. (File photo)
Indigenous family in Shuswap deeply concerned about decision of police watchdog

Report clears officer in events leading to suicide attempt, advocates point to systemic racism, bias

SpaceX space junk burning in night’s sky on March 25, 2021. (screenshot of u/ArcMaster video/Reddit)
VIDEO: SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket debris spotted burning in night’s sky

Hundreds took to social media showing videos and photos of Elon Musk’s space project

A winter storm is expected on mountain pass highways in southern B.C. beginning on March 27. (File Photo)
Snow storm warning issued for three B.C. highways

Up to 15 cm of snow on mountain passes are expected in the wake of a March 27 cold front.

Iris Optometrists and Opticians, located in Vernon's Village Green Shopping Centre, had 44 pairs of Maui Jim sunglasses stolen Thursday, March 25, 2021. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
$15K in designer sunglasses stolen from Okanagan business

Forty-four pairs of Maui Jim sunglasses were stolen from a store in Vernon’s Village Green Shopping Centre

Police tape surrounded the apartment building at 170 Carson Cres., where David Boltwood’s body was found in the alleyway behind the building on the morning of Nov. 29, 2019. (Kamloops This Week)
House arrest for B.C. man who left roommate’s body next to dumpster

The body of Shane Brownlee’s roommate, David Boltwood, 65, was found rolled up in a carpet

Signage for ICBC is shown in Victoria, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
ICBC distributes first batch of 30,000 COVID rebate cheques after cyberattack delays

The corporation says the cheques will be going out ‘in small batches directly to eligible customers’

The return of the sockeye salmon to the Okanagan Valley watershed is the result of an initiative by the Okanagan Nation Alliance to restore the spawning channel capabilities of the Okanagan River. (File photo)
‘Daylighting’ lost rivers helps combat climate change, say Okanagan experts

Engineered river channel control, mistakes of the past, slowly being corrected

The earliest known drawing of Woodside Farm in the 1850s. (Contributed - Sooke Region Museum)
Woodside sold: Sooke couple buys Western Canada’s oldest working farm

South Island’s Woodside Farm is the oldest continuously operated farm west of the Great Lakes

Brooklyn at Bernard Block, a 25-storey residential complex is nearing completion. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
‘The best small city in North America’; Developer speaks to Kelowna’s potential

The future of the Okanagan city is to build up, not out, says development company president

TOP LEFT: Photo released by CSC of Roderick Muchikekwanape. Photo released by Bellingham Police of Muchikekwanape at a Chevon gas station in Washington on Oct. 30.
U.S. Marshals nab Canadian murderer in California, months after escape from B.C. prison

Roderick Muchikekwanape walked out of Mission Institution’s minimum security facility on Oct. 29

Most Read