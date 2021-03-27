Snow storm warning issued for three B.C. highways

Up to 15 cm of snow on mountain passes are expected in the wake of a March 27 cold front.

A winter storm is expected on mountain pass highways in southern B.C. beginning on March 27. (File Photo)

Although spring conditions have arrived in the Southern B.C.’s valleys, caution is still being urged as snow storms hit high mountain highways.

Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for the Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass section of Highway 1, Highway 3 from the Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass and the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt.

The weather statements for all three mountain passes warns of high elevation snowfall of up to 15 cm on the evening of Saturday, March 27 and into the following day.

The cause of the sudden snowfall is a cold front that is expected to cross the B.C. interior on Sunday. Only the highest elevations are expected to receive snow. Blustery winds, which the Environment Canada statement may lead to reduced visibility, are also expected.

According to the statement the snowfall is expected to taper off late Sunday afternoon as the cold front passes.



