Snowfall dumps on Okanagan

Crews and residents digging out of a winter wonderland Saturday

The Okanagan is digging its way out of winter.

The sunny valley got a substantial dumping of snow Friday night and Saturday morning, leaving plow crews and residents scrambling to get out from the thick blanket.

Those travelling are asked to take caution on mountain passes and highways.

Drive B.C. is reporting slipper sections and some compact snow on Highway 5 and 97C. Motorists and passengers are also advised that all washrooms on the Coquihalla between Hope and Merritt are closed due to a power outage. The rest area is also closed between Highway 3 and Highway 5A; Highway 97C for 109.3 km (Hope to Merritt).

While some were grumbling as they shovelled driveways and salted sidewalks, powder enthusiasts were ecstatic.

SilverStar Mountain Resort celebrated a pow-tastic day on the slopes Saturday with 13 centimetres of snow. The Vernon ski hill now boasts an alpine base of 153 cm with 129 runs open, plus another 32 cross country trails.

An extreme powder alert was issued at Big White.

“Warning: snorkel may be required,” the ski resort boasted after receiveing 21 cm. The Kelowna mountain has an alpine base of 159 cm with 103 lifts open.

“No need for champagne this New Year’s! Celebrate 2019 with 21 cm of fresh Okanagan Champagne Powder instead! We’ve had a huge dump of snow overnight, and it’s still coming down!”

