More than four inches of snow fell in the North Okanagan Friday night. (Jennifer Smith/Morning Star)

Snowfall dumps on Okanagan

Crews and residents digging out of a winter wonderland Saturday

The Okanagan is digging its way out of winter.

The sunny valley got a substantial dumping of snow Friday night and Saturday morning, leaving plow crews and residents scrambling to get out from the thick blanket.

Those travelling are asked to take caution on mountain passes and highways.

See: Storm warning in effect for Highway 1

Drive B.C. is reporting slipper sections and some compact snow on Highway 5 and 97C. Motorists and passengers are also advised that all washrooms on the Coquihalla between Hope and Merritt are closed due to a power outage. The rest area is also closed between Highway 3 and Highway 5A; Highway 97C for 109.3 km (Hope to Merritt).

While some were grumbling as they shovelled driveways and salted sidewalks, powder enthusiasts were ecstatic.

SilverStar Mountain Resort celebrated a pow-tastic day on the slopes Saturday with 13 centimetres of snow. The Vernon ski hill now boasts an alpine base of 153 cm with 129 runs open, plus another 32 cross country trails.

See: Puppies surprise young skiiers at SilverStar Mountain Resort

An extreme powder alert was issued at Big White.

“Warning: snorkel may be required,” the ski resort boasted after receiveing 21 cm. The Kelowna mountain has an alpine base of 159 cm with 103 lifts open.

“No need for champagne this New Year’s! Celebrate 2019 with 21 cm of fresh Okanagan Champagne Powder instead! We’ve had a huge dump of snow overnight, and it’s still coming down!”

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Rest area, washrooms along Coquihalla closed due to power outage
Next story
B.C. woman killed by a fallen tree was checking in on homeless camp: Chief

Just Posted

Snowfall dumps on Okanagan

Crews and residents digging out of a winter wonderland Saturday

Storm warning in effect for Highway 1

30 centimetres of snow is expected to fall before this evening

Salmon Arm pair head out on another maternity project in Guatemala

Women in rural Central American country taught methods to improve birthing outcomes

Wacky stories from across B.C. you might have missed in 2018

A singing secretary, butter thieves and a dog being banned from the park for being a dog are just a few

Galaxy the cat could use your help

SPCA staff says friendly feline requires leg amputation surgery

Top videos for 2018: The opioid crisis

Counting down the top videos stories for 2018 in the Okanagan and Shuswap

Rollover near Vernon causes delays

Highway 97 north/west traffic stalled as accident cleared

New area code ‘672’ coming to B.C. in May 2019

The introduction of a new area code creates millions of additional telephone numbers

Rest area, washrooms along Coquihalla closed due to power outage

Roughly 188 customers impacted, BC Hydro says

B.C. woman killed by a fallen tree was checking in on homeless camp: Chief

Melissa Joe, 28, stopped by the encampment to visit friends and family staying there

UPDATED: $39M Lotto Max jackpot ticket bought in Lower Mainland

The next draw is Jan. 4 with a jackpot of about $10 million

Scientist, business owner seeking Liberal nomination to take on NDP’s Singh

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has not yet set a date for the byelection in Burnaby South

Vegas Golden Knights prospect Cody Glass making plays for Canadian junior team

Glass along with linemates Maxime Comtois and Owen Tippett have found much success in first two games

Chinese court orders new trial for Canadian in drug case

Robert Lloyd Schellenberg was tried in 2016 but his case has been publicized by the Chinese press this month

Most Read