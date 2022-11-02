File photo of Hwy 5, southbound at Zopkios Rest Area, near the Coquihalla Summit, looking northeast. (Photo/DriveBC)

File photo of Hwy 5, southbound at Zopkios Rest Area, near the Coquihalla Summit, looking northeast. (Photo/DriveBC)

Snowfall warning for Coquihalla, Connector and Hwy 3

Environment Canada is forecasting between 15 and 20 cm of snow

Environment Canada is issuing a snowfall warning for several Interior B.C. highways beginning Thursday afternoon (Nov. 3).

The Coquihalla, Connector and Highway 3 are expected to receive between 15 and 20 cm of snow.

An atmospheric river will bring heavy snow to the high-elevation mountain passes starting Thursday. Drivers can expect poor visibility and gusty southwesterly winds.

By Friday afternoon, freezing levels will rise above 2,000 metres changing snow to rain. Environment Canada is forecasting the precipitation to ease by Friday evening.

Drivers are urged to prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

READ MORE: Warmest October ever in the Okanagan but temperatures now expected to drop: Expert

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Breaking NewsCoquihalla HighwayEnvironment Canada weatherHighway 97HopeSnow

Previous story
Inquest: Suspect in Vancouver Canadian Tire attack was shot and Tasered multiple times
Next story
Studio9 School of the Arts in Kelowna is replacing French with Nsyilxcən

Just Posted

File photo of Hwy 5, southbound at Zopkios Rest Area, near the Coquihalla Summit, looking northeast. (Photo/DriveBC)
Snowfall warning for Coquihalla, Connector and Hwy 3

The trial of Anthony Robert Summers, 31, who is charged in connection with an armed robbery in Salmon Arm in 2020 resumed on Oct. 31, 2022 in BC Supreme Court in Salmon Arm. (File photo)
Trial resumes for Enderby man charged in connection with Salmon Arm armed robbery

Acton Kilby in Afghanistan connecting with some members of the Rocky Mountain Rangers. (Contributed)
Veteran honoured in Salmon Arm where his 43-year military career began

City of Salmon Arm dog owners can receive a discount on their 2023 dog licence up to Feb. 16. (Šari Dale photo)
Dog licence discount available to Feb. 16 for Salmon Arm dog owners