Updated: Snowfall warning for Revelstoke area; Highway 1 reopens

A dump of snow is heading for Revelstoke.
Up to 20 cm is expected to fall by tonight. Environment Canada is calling for more snow through the weekend and into next week.
It’s currently snowing in Revelstoke.
Road conditions along Highway 1 are poor with compact and blowing snow. Highway 1 was closed this morning near Revelstoke, but reopened at noon.
REMINDER – #BCHwy1 CLOSED East of #Revelstoke between #BCHwy23 and Meadows in the Sky pkwy due to a vehicle recovery. Assessment in progress. Detour not available.
For more information: https://t.co/agRd21ciDY
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) November 13, 2020
Highway 1 west of Revelstoke is still open, howver conditions also poor with blowing snow.
There is also a winter storm warning for for the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt. Motorists are asked to consider postponing non-essential travel because of the conditions.
Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com
@pointypeak701
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.