DriveBC

Snowfall warning issued for Coquihalla, Highway 3

Make sure to equip winter tires if travelling

Snow will continue to fall on the Coquihalla today.

Approximately 35 centimetres of snow has fallen near the Coquihalla summit between Hope and Merritt since last Monday night. Additional snowfall amounts of 5-10 cm are forecast by this afternoon, according to Environment Canada.

A snowfall warning is also in effect for Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass.

A Pacific frontal system has brought 30 cm of snow over Allison Pass in the last 36 hours. Flurries will ease later this morning, according to Environment Canada in a weather statement.

Howling winds and intense rain have also damaged what BC Hydro describes as “transmission structure” on the Sunshine Coast, prompting immediate repairs before another powerful storm is due to hammer the south coast on Thursday.

The Crown utility says via social media that repairs will require a total power outage from 9:30 to 2:30 p.m., affecting the area from Lund to Saltery Bay, including the city of Powell River as well as Cortez and Texada islands.

The Powell River school district says on its website that the outage means all schools in District 47 will be closed for the day, although classes are expected to resume Thursday.

Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

ShiftIntoWinter.ca reminds drivers to know before you go. Adjust to winter driving behaviour and use winter tires and chains.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

With files from The Canadian Press

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. Court of Appeal to rule in terror case that centres on RCMP conduct

Just Posted

Salmon Arm seeks grant to study alternative water sources

Review of options encouraged in case of catastrophic incident involving Shuswap Lake

Let the spirit of a Shuswap Christmas shine

Celebrate the season with activities for families and children of all ages

Update: Natalie Wilkie earns silver medal at Para Nordic World Cup

Salmon Arm Paralympian adds a medal to her fourth place finish in Finland

Securities commission probe includes company planning to grow cannabis in Shuswap

Liht Cannabis Corp states it’s doing internal investigation, welcomes BC Securities Commission probe

Family saved but pets lost in Sunnybrae house fire

Firefighters from Tappen-Sunnybrae and South Shuswap fire departments extinguish blaze

VIDEO: Ex-NASA engineer pranks mail thieves with glitter bomb trap

Package thefts are common this time of year, but YouTuber Mark Rober used his engineering skills

‘Laverne & Shirley’ star, ‘Big’ director Penny Marshall dies

Marshall died of complications from diabetes on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at her Hollywood Hills home. She was 75.

B.C. Court of Appeal to rule in terror case that centres on RCMP conduct

B.C.’s appeal court is scheduled to release a decision today on a couple whose guilty verdict over plotting to blow up the provincial legislature was thrown out by a lower court judge.

Trump backs off on demand for $5 billion to build a border wall

Congress and President Donald Trump continue to bicker over his demand that lawmakers fund a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Canadian detained in China, not clear if related to two other detentions

Reports suggest the person is not a diplomat or entrepreneur doing business in China.

Trudeau sees 2019 election as choice between positive Liberals, divisive Tories

Trudeau is drawing much the same battle lines that propelled the Liberals to a come-from-behind victory in 2015

Snowfall warning issued for Coquihalla, Highway 3

Make sure to equip winter tires if travelling

Lightning top Canucks 5-2 in feisty battle

NHL’s No. 1 team too much for Vancouver

UPDATE: Coquihalla reopens between Hope and Merritt

The highway is closed in the northbound lane

Most Read