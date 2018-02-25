A snowfall warning and travel advisory is in effect for the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt. (DriveBC Webcam)

Snowfall warning, travel advisory in effect for Coquihalla

Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt to receive 10 to 20 cm of snow Sunday

Winter hasn’t loosened its snowy grasp yet.

A snowfall warning is in effect for the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt, and Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass, with 10 to 20 cm of snow expected to fall Sunday morning according to Environment Canada.

Snow is expected to ease throughout the afternoon, though further accumulations of up to 15 cm are expected.

Following the snowfall warning, DriveBC has issued a travel advisory for the Coquihalla.

“Poor visibility due to blowing snow and fog conditions between Britton creek and Portia interchange,” DriveBC says in a release. “Please be aware of slow moving maintenance equipment and crews working. Travelers are advised to please exercise caution, leave space and be prepared.”

