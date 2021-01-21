Police and GSAR recommend that people using the backcountry carry a GPS device in case of emergencies.

Police and GSAR recommend that people using the backcountry carry a GPS device in case of emergencies.

Snowmobiler found safe after Princeton GSAR takes a midnight ride

He was expected home for dinner at 5:30 p.m and his wife reported he was overdue at approximately 10 p.m.

A snowmobiler who was reported missing by his wife late Sunday Jan. 17 was located safe by Princeton GSAR a few hours later.

“GSAR doesn’t normally search at night,” said RCMP Sgt. Rob Hughes.

Hughes said the man left his home at 9 a.m. Sunday, to travel to his cabin northeast of Chain Lake to work on some renovations.

“This was a regular occurrence for him,” said Hughes, who noted the man packed food and other supplies including snow shoes.

“He was prepared.”

He was expected home for dinner at 5:30 p.m and his wife reported he was overdue at approximately 10 p.m.

Eight local GSAR volunteers were rousted, and using snowmobiles reached the man’s cabin at about 1 a.m. Jan. 18. They found him very much alive with a dead sled.When the man was unable to start his machine to return home, he decided to spend the night in the bush.

The area does not have telephones or cellular reception. While the incident had a happy outcome Hughes stressed that people travelling in the wilderness should carry a satellite communicator in case of emergencies.

The stress and the deployment of first responders “could have been avoided by having a simple communication device.”

Related: Princeton rescue volunteer injured during cowboy search

Parents not giving up, after official search for Manning Park hiker suspended again

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:mailto:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
South Okanagan COVID-19 numbers continue downward trend
Next story
Kelowna homeless forced to ‘perform’ for resources, says UBCO study

Just Posted

The Salmon Arm health area saw 36 new COVID-19 cases reported between Jan. 10 and 16. (BCCDC Image)
January COVID case numbers in Salmon Arm area already exceed 2020 total

Live data suggests Salmon Arm area saw 53 reported COVID-19 cases between Jan. 3 and 16.

Student binders await pick up in front of South Canoe Elementary school on Monday morning, Jan. 18, 2020. It was announced on Friday, Jan. 16, that the school would closed for up to two weeks after cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed among members of the school community. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Greater effort encouraged to help curb COVID-19 at North Okangan-Shuswap schools

North Okanagan Shuswap Teachers Association president says teachers reeling from recent exposures

The City of Salmon Arm's budget for 2021 includes funding for design work for the renovation of the recreation centre. (File photo)
Covid funding helps Salmon Arm city council reduce tax increase for 2021

Roads to receive needed work this year, pool upgrade design to commence

Interior Health reported 91 new COVID-19 cases in the region Jan. 20, 2021 and three additional deaths. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Interior Health sees 91 new COVID-19 cases, three more deaths

Latest death toll now up to 55

Columbia Shuswap Regional District staff reviewed its policies around health and safety after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. (File photo)
CSRD reviews COVID-19 policy after employee tests positive

City of Salmon Arm says only one of its staff has tested positive since March

The BC SPCA is adapting its fundraising after cancelling events due to COVID-19 restrictions. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
BC SPCA gets creative with fundraising as pandemic continues

The non-profit’s in-person fundraising events all had to be cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions

Scammers are luring people in with promises of online relationships, only to later extort money from their victims. (File photo)
Kelowna RCMP warn of ‘sextortion’ scams

RCMP say social media users should be cautious of unsolicited friend requests

Salmon Arm’s Okanagan College campus. (submitted)
Healthcare program offers way for Okanagan College student to connect with ailing mother

Susan Kyle has already launched her own business after finishing courses at Salmon Arm campus

While each person has different reasons for becoming homeless, a UBCO study shows they learn through their interactions with different services to perform ‘as homeless’ based on the expectations of service providers. (Contributed)
Kelowna homeless forced to ‘perform’ for resources, says UBCO study

One participant in the study said ‘It is about looking homeless, but not too homeless’

Gov. Gen. Julie Payette takes the royal salute from the Guard of Honour as she makes her way deliver the the throne speech, Wednesday, September 23, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Chartrand
Gov. Gen. Julie Payette resigns, apologizes for ‘tensions’ at Rideau Hall

Payette, who is the Queen’s representative in Canada, has been the governor general since 2017

City of West Kelowna mowing services have been moved in house, saving the city from a potential quarter-million dollar increase in costs. (Pixabay)
West Kelowna cuts mowing contract, saves over $200k

Since forming in 2007, the City of West Kelowna has been contracting out their mowing services

Copper Mountain Mine is Princeton’s largest employer, with approximately 460 workers. Spotlight file photo.
Princeton Copper Mountain Mine worker tests positive for COVID

Town’s largest employer stresses its commitment to safe practices

Grounded WestJet Boeing 737 Max aircraft are shown at the airline’s facilities in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, May 7, 2019. WestJet will operate the first commercial Boeing 737 Max flight in Canada today since the aircraft was grounded in 2019 following two deadly crashes. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Passengers unfazed as WestJet returns Boeing 737 Max to service on Vancouver flight

After a lengthy review process, Transport Canada cleared the plane to return to Canadian airspace

Skaha Lake Middle School issued a warning Wednesday, Jan. 20 after a man was seen driving by the school dressed inappropriately. (Mark Brett / Western News file)
Police provide description of ‘inappropriately dressed’ man near South Okanagan middle school

The indecent act took place on Tuesday, Jan. 19 at 3 p.m.

Most Read