Osoyoos RCMP have launched a criminal investigation prompted by residents concerns’ surrounding a social media post. (File photo)

‘April Fools’ social media prank leads to criminal investigation in Osoyoos

Post claims individuals will be canvassing door to door seeking housing for seasonal workers

Osoyoos RCMP have launched a criminal investigation into a social media post claiming individuals will be canvassing door to door seeking households willing to take in seasonal workers.

READ MORE: Osoyoos mayor supports border closure despite economic uncertainty

Concerns around the post were initially raised by residents of Osoyoos.

RCMP say they share the general public’s concern, especially amidst the COVID-19 public health emergency declared by the provincial government.

Police say they have discussed their concerns with the individual they believe to be responsible for creating the post. The suspect claims that it was intended to be an April Fools prank.

Investigators have urged the individual to remove the post, and ask the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious or criminal activity to police.

Osoyoos RCMP say they are continuing their investigation into this matter and encourage anyone with additional information to come forward and speak with police.

READ MORE: COVID-19: Concerns over open border linger for Osoyoos residents

