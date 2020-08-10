Solution wanted for poor cellular service in Salmon Arm Industrial Park

A cellular tower proposed to go on agricultural property along 20th Avenue SE has yet to proceed. (File photo)

The City of Salmon Arm is being asked to support an effort to improve cellular service in the city’s industrial park.

The lack of cell service in the industrial hub at the southeast end of the community presents a significant barrier to business operations, writes Bill Laird, chair of the Salmon Arm Economic Development Society (SAEDS) in a letter to city council.

Laird said SAEDS is compiling a package for major cellular carriers requesting a solution for the lack of service, and he asked that council provide a letter that would be included.

“This issue is negatively impacting sales potential, inconveniencing staff and customers, and reducing productivity,” said Laird, adding the current need for service is detrimental to future investment potential within the industrial park.

Mayor Alan Harrison said cell service is spotty in the industrial park and he was certain council would support SAEDS’ request. He noted a 200-foot cell tower proposed by Rogers to go on agricultural property along 20th Ave. SE would have have solved the problem.

“We supported it, it was well planned and all that stuff, but that has not moved forward,” said Harrison.

