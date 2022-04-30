Son of Stomp, District of Sicamous staff plan afternoon of family friendly activities

Council supports issuance of permit for motorcycle event to be held at dog park

The Son of Stomp is making progress with District of Sicamous council supporting issuance of a facility use permit so the event can be held in the municipal dog park.

The permit request was the only thing on the agenda for a special meeting of council held April 25. District staff recommend council approve issuance of the permit for Son of Stomp, scheduled for July 15-17, once all the conditions are met.

Council voted in favour, 3-2, with Couns. Ryan Airey and Colleen Anderson opposed.

Coun. Bob Evans was absent.

In a report to council, district community services manager Jason Freund explained the permit application was submitted on April 17.

Included with it was a request to rent the district’s wash car for showers, and for access to water for onsite vendors.

The event is expected to see between 250 and 1,000 participants, who will be welcomed to park their bikes and camp on site, reads the report.

A beer garden, live music and bike games are planned for the event at the dog park, open to people ages 19 and up.

However, Son of Stomp organizers will be working with district staff to bring all-ages activities to downtown Sicamous for Saturday, July 16.

“The event will be held downtown and will include mini-bike games, scooter races, (a) safety course for bicycles and an adult course that will mimic the adult course on the event site,” Freund explained in the report.

“It will be done in conjunction with a pancake breakfast and will run from approximately noon until 2 p.m.”

Though staff were supportive of the event, several things must be completed before the permit is issued. Among them are payment of damage deposits and an event permit fee. Insurance is required as well as a liquor licence and a site/parking/traffic plan.

A formal letter of request for a noise bylaw extension also needs to be submitted.

Asked if she had any community sponsors, Son of Stomp organizer Diane Gloux told council she’d been waiting on the permit application approval.

“Everything is waiting on approval,” said Gloux. “I don’t want to go ahead and do all this stuff and be voted out.”

Coun. Gord Bushell said he’d heard from a couple of local businesses supportive of the event, while Anderson said she’d heard from businesses opposed.

”So there’s people that are in favour of the Stomp in this town and there’s people that aren’t,” said Anderson.

“And historically, in my opinion, just my opinion, Stomp has never gained a lot of traction, it’s always been a bit of an issue, they’ve always been short on cash, there’s always been something going on with businesses, residents or whatever.”

Coun. Jeff Mallmes noted people behind the Son of Stomp are not the same ones who organized previous Stomp events, but worked behind the scenes to make those events happen.

“They’re not asking for anything,” said Mallmes. “Before, the Stomp asked for stuff… I don’t know why we’re even having a discussion about it.”

Staff says the largest impact of the event will be the closure of the dog park, which would remain closed through the following weekend, July 22-24, when the Monashee Music Festival takes place in the same location.

