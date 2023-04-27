The Sorrento Blind Bay Community Park has been the target of ongoing vandalism. (Google Maps image)

The Sorrento Blind Bay Community Park has been the target of ongoing vandalism. (Google Maps image)

Sorrento Blind Bay park targeted with ongoing vandalism

Chase RCMP will increase patrols to prevent damage to park equipment

A Shuswap public park has been the target of vandalism.

Chase RCMP were informed about ongoing issues at the Sorrento Blind Bay Community Park on April 19, said Sgt. Barry Kennedy in a media release.

Police have learned of several occasions where park equipment was purposefully damaged. Lights have been smashed, picnic tables overturned and washrooms damaged.

Kennedy said video surveillance footage captured several people at the park between 11:30 p.m. and 3 a.m. on multiple occasions. They came to the park on foot.

Chase RCMP will increase patrols in the area, Kennedy confirmed.

READ MORE: Controlled burn in Chase area leads to serious burn when man’s clothing catches fire

READ MORE: Driving offences result in eight vehicles in 2 weeks impounded in Salmon Arm

@willson_becca
rebecca.willson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CrimeRCMPShuswap

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Kelowna RCMP close Enterprise Way after serious collision involving pedestrian
Next story
Hot spell hikes risks of flooding, avalanches and fire across British Columbia

Just Posted

The Penticton Vees won all five meetings with the Salmon Arm Silverbacks in 2022-2023. (Jack Murray photo)
Rivalry reignites as Penticton Vees, Salmon Arm set for 3rd-round battle

The Sorrento Blind Bay Community Park has been the target of ongoing vandalism. (Google Maps image)
Sorrento Blind Bay park targeted with ongoing vandalism

Chase RCMP respond on April 20 to a controlled burn near Niskonlith Lake that resulted in a serious burn for the person overseeing the fire. (Google Maps)
Controlled burn in Chase area leads to serious burn when man’s clothing catches fire

Salmon Arm RCMP impounded or towed eight vehicles between April 17-26 2023, issuing multiple tickets for excessive speeding and prohibiting impaired drivers from driving. (File photo)
Driving offences result in eight vehicles in 2 weeks impounded in Salmon Arm