Tracey Badger (left) and Alex Brooke spend some time cutting the flowers at LocoLanding Adventure Park Monday that were later delivered to seniors’ residence in Penticton by the Western News. (Mark Brett - Western News)

South Okanagan adventure park brightens seniors’ day with flowers

The many flowers that bloom in LocoLanding during the summer brighten the day for seniors

Residents of the city’s seniors’ home received a colourful delivery Monday afternoon.

Western News driver Ray Shirritt dropped off nearly 200 flower-filled vases LocoLanding Adventure Park co-owner Diana Stirling and a dozen her friends cut at the park earlier in the day, something that’s become an annual event.

READ MORE: Penticton’s LocoLanding Adventure Park built on memories of love and life

“It’s amazing, it’s absolutely beautiful,” said Stirling about seeing the reaction of the recipients. “out of all of the traditions that we have or the fundraising that we do at LocoLanding this tradition is one of the more beautiful ones.

“We get to enjoy the flowers here all year at LocoLanding and when the season ends we didn’t want them to go to waste so we wanted to spread the love in the community and what better way

The Hamlets was the first stop on Shirritt’s list where resident Elizabeth Papp got hold one of the vases.

The flowers were dropped off at about 10-12 seniors residences as well as a couple of non profit organizations including the South Okanagan Women in Need Society.

READ MORE: Penticton adventure park hosting Easter Fun Day and Egg Hunt

As in the past the glass vases were donated by Penticton Home Hardware.

“I mean who doesn’t love a beautiful bouquet of flowers and what’s amazing is every single vase is different,” said Stirling.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 MarkBrett
Send Mark Brett an email.
Like the Western News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

 

Hamlets’ resident Elizabeth Papp enjoys the flowers that were delivered to the seniors’ residence Monday courtesy of LocoLanding Adventure Park where the flowers were growing during the summer season. (Mark Brett - Western News)

Previous story
Psychiatric assessment ordered for man accused in Salmon Arm church shooting
Next story
Reason to Smile: Tim Hortons cookie campaign benefits school breakfast program

Just Posted

RCMP investigating thefts from Shuswap mail boxes

Salmon Arm residents with compromised boxes asked to pick up mail at post office

Many medals come home to the Shuswap after 55+ Games

More than 750 athletes from Zone 8 take part in 2019 Games in Kelowna

Quiet times outlined in Sicamous noise bylaw update

Engine brakes and cars without mufflers specifically prohibited in bylaw

Province investigating eviction at Salmon Arm assisted living facility

Residential Tenancy Branch confirms it is looking into situation at McGuire Lake Congregate Living

Man cycles across B.C. Interior for sobriety

Vancouver Island Resident Mat Fee is approaching the final phase of his cross-Canada bike journey to raise awareness about addiction recovery.

VIDEO: Prosecutors to consider charges in human-caused 2017 B.C. wildfire

RCMP forwards results of its investigation into Elephant Hill fire to Crown counsel

Cooperative approach urged to resolve B.C.’s forest crisis

Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce calling on elected officials to set aside differences and find solutions

Police investigate after intoxicated teens clash with security at B.C. fair

18-year-old woman arrested and RCMP looking at possible assault in Victoria-area fall fair incident

BC SPCA investigating after three dogs found shot dead in Prince George ditch

The three adult dogs appeared to be well cared for before being found with gunshot wounds, BC SPCA says

Surrey mom allegedly paid $400,000 for son in U.S. college bribery scam

Xiaoning Sui, 48, was arrested in Spain on Monday night

Winnipeg student, killed in bus crash, remembered as passionate, kind

University of Victoria student Emma Machado, 18, was killed in the bus crash near Bamfield on Friday

Central Okanagan Search & Rescue looking for new members

A COSAR information night is Thursday at Okanagan College

B.C. offers early retirement, training fund for forest workers

Communities eligible for $100,000 for permanent closures

Salmon Arm siblings secure gold at Las Vegas martial arts tournament

Élan and Winter Breget compete in event hosted by International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation

Most Read