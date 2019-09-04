South Okanagan crews battling multiple wildfires from lightning strikes

Most of the fires are listed as spot-sized, meaning less than 0.01 hectares in size or 10 x 10 meters

It’s been a busy 18 hours for firefighters in the South Okanagan, as they tackle lightning-caused wildfires near Okanagan Falls, Penticton, Keremeos and Summerland.

The fire burning at Ollala Creek, above Keremeos, is now estimated at six hectares according to Kayla Fraser, fire information officer with BC Wildfire Service. The cause of the wildfire is listed as unknown on the BC Wildfire Service website.

“Crews are continuing to work to put in a hand guard, and they are being assisted by one helictopter,” said Fraser. “I believe there are 27 personnel on site.”

Three personnel are responding to the spot-sized fire west of Okanagan Falls at Mount McLellan. A wildfire is classified as spot-sized when it measures less than 0.01 hectares or 10 x 10 metres. Fraser said BC Wildfire does not have an update at this time about the wildfire at Mount Hawthorne, though it is listed as a spot-sized fire online.

READ MORE: Lightning sparks two fires in the Similkameen

Roughly seven kilometres east of Penticton, the Steward Creek wildfire currently has one helicopter responding. BC Wildfire Service lists this wildfire as spot-sized.

“They’re kind of just assessing the situation and resources will be allocated as required,” said Fraser. “That one is suspected to be lightning-caused.”

READ MORE: Storm rampages through Interior with more than 10,000 lightning strikes

Northeast of the Steward Creek wildfire is the Kerr Creek wildfire, which is also suspected to be lightning-caused. Fraser said it is about one hectare in size and air tankers are responding to hold the fire until ground crews can arrive on site.

Finally, three personnel are responding to another spot-sized fire at Darke Creek northwest of Summerland. Again, this fire is suspected to be lightning-caused.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Jordyn Thomson | Reporter
JordynThomson 
Send Jordyn Thomson an email.
Like the Western News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Update: Wildfire service crews responds to spot fires south of Salmon Arm

Just Posted

Update: Wildfire service crews responds to spot fires south of Salmon Arm

Crews also make further progress on Kingfisher Creek fire near Sicamous.

Storm rampages through Interior with more than 10,000 lightning strikes

Gusts of 70 km/h recorded in Kamloops, 13 millimetres of rainfall in two hours in Sicamous

Kelowna man, presumed drowned in boat crash remembered by friends, family

The search for Ryan Hartmann is being treated as a recovery mission after a long-weekend collision

Enderby driver in hospital after baseball thrown at windshield

Man was driving home from Vernon when glass shattered into his eye

Boat crash one of five weekend calls for Shuswap marine search and rescue

Rescue volunteers also responded to a cliff jumping accident, overdose and other emergencies.

VIDEO: Hurricane Dorian headed to the Maritimes, Quebec

Canadian Hurricane Centre says storm expected this weekend as Category 1 or strong tropical storm

Kelowna company apologizes for vulgar sign after vandalism

The questionable sign was only up for a brief period of time, according to Mission Group

COLUMN: ‘Only one green in the crayon box’

Discovering the Japanese concept of Shinrin-yoku or ‘Forest Bathing’

Spark Joy: 2 questions to ask before you tidy your home

Barb and Wendy at Simply Spark Joy help you to create a clutter free home on the Black Press Media

B.C. rent increases to be held to 2.6% for next year

Second year for annual increases to be held to inflation rate

‘Significant progress’ as 30,000 fish move through Fraser River at landslide site

While chinook numbers are dropping now, they’re expecting a million pink salmon to head upriver

UBCO receives $1.5M federal contribution for defence research

The university will be developing advances in materials for defence and security applications

Fisherman dies after getting tangled in net, falling off boat near Port Alberni

Incident is not considered suspicious at this time

Vernon drive-thru customers held at gunpoint

34-year-old Vernon man could face up to 15 counts of firearm related charges

Most Read