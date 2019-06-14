Registered massage therapist Leonard Krekic filed a court challenge in May that says he doesn’t require the chaperone ordered by the College of Massage Therapists of British Columbia. (Facebook photo)

South Okanagan massage therapist accused of sexual misconduct

Leonard Krekic filed a court challenge that states chaperone is a detriment to career

A Penticton registered massage therapist, who has been ordered by the College of Massage Therapists of British Columbia (CMTBC) to have a chaperone while working with female patients, has filed a court challenge with the B.C. Supreme Court to have it quashed.

The CMTBC’s April 5 action states it received a complaint from a female patient in February 2019 that alleged Leonard Krekic “engaged in sexual misconduct” during a therapy session.

The 47-year-old massage therapist is accused of allegedly engaging in “non-therapeutic touching of sensitive areas of the patient’s body, inappropriate contact of Mr. Krekic’s body with the patient, and exposure of sensitive areas of the patient’s body,” reads the statement on the college’s website. None of these allegations have been proven, rather they are under investigation.

READ MORE: Penticton panhandler going back to trial

In his May 3 court challenge, Krekic denies the misconduct took place and seeks to have the order rescinded. The petition states the complaint is unproven.

Furthermore, the petition states that female patients are 95 per cent of his patients and the order would significantly affect his ability to perform his job and make a living.

“He expects the vast majority of his patients to seek treatment from other RMTs rather than permit him to provide treatment with a chaperone in the room,” the petition reads.

The petition states Krekic works at the Lake City Wellness in Penticton but the clinic confirmed he has not worked there in the past three months. Krekic has been registered with the College of Massage Therapists of British Columbia since 1995.

Both the Gym Eternal and Frequency Healing Centre list Krekic available for appointments on the Reconnect Movement Therapy Inc. website.

READ MORE: No contact order approved between accused Penticton killer and his ex-wife

Given the seriousness of the allegations, the college states it can take actions, such as ordering the use of a chaperone, to protect the public during the investigation.

But the petition states mitigating a real risk to the public does not require “a chaperone be present during a treatment of female patients.”

“Conditions that restrict a registrant to only providing massage therapy treatments at a clinic will also mitigate a real risk of harm to the public,” it reads.

In an email, CMTBC registrar and CEO Eric Wredenhagen said the college cannot comment on an active court proceeding but will after all legal processes have been concluded.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Robin Grant
Reporter, Penticton Western News
Email me or follow me on Twitter
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Previous story
Man accused in New Zealand mosque killings pleads not guilty

Just Posted

Salmon Arm students harness the sun to make solar powered cars

Accuracy is the lesson of the day at a solar power workshop at Hillcrest Elementary

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: mainly sunny

Environment Canada calling for sun again tomorrow across the Okanagan

Column: Fishing Derby a family favourite on Father’s Day

Great Outdoors/James Murray

$10,000 reward offered for information on missing Shuswap woman

Ashley Simpson disappeared from Yankee Flats Road three years ago

Thunderstorm watch issued for the Shuswap

Heavy rain, hail and damaging gusts of wind are a possibility

Barnyard meditation with a friendly nuzzle at South Okanagan farm

Goga is a unique combination of cuddly, four legged creatures with the peacefulness of yoga

Workers from the South Okanagan CUPE 608 endorse strike action

Workers have been bargaining with the City of Penticton for over seven months.

UPDATE: Young Chilliwack child who fell in pool in critical condition

Two-year-old child was reported to not be breathing as air ambulance called out Thursday afternoon

Crews respond to early morning dumpster fire at Tickleberry’s in OK Falls

The fire is not considered suspicious, no property damage was sustained

Uniform refresh includes heritage jersey for Vancouver Canucks’ 50th season

Biggest changes include that the logo to no longer include ‘Vancouver.’

B.C. Liberals call for tax relief for struggling forest industry

Donaldson rejects ‘messing with stumpage system’ that inflames U.S.

Victoria council to fund Remembrance Day ceremony after controversial debate

‘I am sorry on behalf of this council,’ said Mayor Lisa Helps

Low levels of THC in marijuana don’t increase crashes: B.C. study

It’s possible the impact of cannabis may increase if legalization means more people drive after using it

Tax Freedom Day: Today British Columbians start working for themselves

Average Canadian family of two or more will pay $52,675 in total taxes, or 44 per cent of income

Most Read