South Okanagan restaurant ranked among world’s best by TripAdvisor

Penticton’s Hooded Merganser restaurant now has bragging rights over all other restaurants in town as it was recently ranked within the top 10 per cent of restaurants worldwide by TripAdvisor in their annual Travellers’ Choice awards.
TripAdvisor gives a Travellers’ Choice award to accommodations, attractions and restaurants that consistently earn great reviews from travellers and are ranked within the top 10 per cent of the 8.7 million businesses listed on the popular travel site.
The team at the Hooded Merganser took to social media to boast about the recognition.
“During these uncertain times, we are proud to show the world what our small slice of paradise has to offer,” reads one of the restaurant’s posts.
In March, the restaurant brought in new head chef Dan Vichitthavong, better known as Chef ‘V’.
Since taking the helm of the Hooded Merganser’s kitchen, Vichitthavong has striven to bring a new dynamic to the menu that highlights the vast amount of local products available in the Okanagan.
“I want to bring a fresh, new and vibrant approach to the menu by showcasing our Valley View Farm and by working with the great bounty of products and suppliers here in the Okanagan,” said Vichitthavong of his vision for the restaurant.
