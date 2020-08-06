The South Okanagan Real Estate Board saw an increase in real estate activity in July. (Contributed)

South Okanagan sees increase in real estate activity

More single family homes sold at higher prices when compared with a year ago

Sales of single family residential homes in the South Okanagan increased considerably in July compared with the same period a year ago.

According to the latest statistics from the South Okanagan Real Estate Board, there were 134 units sold in July, a 30 per cent increase from the 103 units sold in the July, 2019.

However, the number of active listings, at 1,870, is down from last July’s 2,119 active listings.

The average sale price for a single family home in July 2as $636,745, a six per cent increase from the average sale price of $598,972 in July, 2019.

READ ALSO: Struggling South Okanagan real estate market rebounds in June

READ ALSO: South Okanagan real estate sales drop dramatically in April

On average, it took 75 days for a single family house to sell.

“We are seeing an increase in sales likely influenced by consumers re-assessing their needs post- quarantine,” said Lyndi Cruickshank, president of the real estate board.

“Supply is yet to catch up to the demand as we work to support not only those looking to purchase but also people looking to safely place their homes on the market for sale.”

Prices varied around the South Okanagan and Similkameen.

In Kaleden and Okanagan Falls, where 10 homes were sold, the average selling price was $1,325,860.

Osoyoos saw 15 sales, with an average price of $738,003 and Summerland, with 18 sales, had an average price of $684,856.

In Penticton, there were 48 sales, with an average price of $547.090.

Princeton had the lowest average selling prices in the region. There were 15 sales, with an average selling price of $304,267 in that community.

“With many people making lifestyle and work changes, living in the Okanagan has become an even more attractive draw for many looking at moving from other communities,” Cruickshank said.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Real estate

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: Wildfire forces evacuation of homes Summerland and Penticton
Next story
Molotov cocktails thrown at Revelstoke home in arson attempt

Just Posted

Fire at Marble Point near Sicamous now under control

Two days of work on the fire has reduced its size and controlled it

ICBC stats reveal where most vehicle collisions are occurring in Salmon Arm

Statistics for property damage only and casualty crashes span four year period

Morning Start: Water can freeze and boil at the same time

Your morning start for Thursday, August 6, 2020

Hunting cabins were built west of Summerland

Area around Darke Lake was once known as the Piggeries

Father recounts narrow escape from Shuswap houseboat fire

Saskatchewan group overwhelmed by kindness of Sicamous, Salmon Arm communities

B.C. would not send students back to school if there was ‘overwhelming risk’: Horgan

Plan has left many parents across the province worried about their children’s safety

Highway 3 closed south of Princeton after vehicle incident

There is currently no detour, Drive BC stated, but crews are on scene

North Okanagan man chains himself to tree in protest of construction

Crews began work clearing space for a new facility Thursday, Aug. 6

South Okanagan sees increase in real estate activity

More single family homes sold at higher prices when compared with a year ago

‘Just being stupid’: B.C. premier slams abusive customers at Greater Victoria restaurant

Restaurant said rude customers reduced its hosts to tears

Search crews en route to vehicle over Coquihalla Highway embankment

Incident on northbound side of highway near Great Bear Snowshed: SAR

Fire causes significant damage to West Kelowna home

The fire was first reported at 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 6.

North Okanagan police search for owner of lost iPhone

Concerned citizen turns phone into RCMP

Walmart to make face masks mandatory for customers across Canada

Requirement goes into effect on Wednesday, Aug. 12 across Canada

Most Read