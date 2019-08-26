BC Wildfire Service said the northern flank of the Eagle Bluff wildfire is under modified response. This area of the fire is being allowed to take its natural course as it no longer poses a threat to communities or structures. (Photo courtesy of BC Wildfire)

South Okanagan wildfire might continue to produce smoke

Mapped at 2,632 hectares in size, the fire is classified at a held status

Cooler, wetter conditions has dropped fire activity at the Eagle Bluff wildfire site, 10 kilometres southeast of Okanagan Falls, to a level where the situation on site will have little change.

The fire remains active in a being at a held status, however BC Wildfire Service said it might continue to produce smoke over the coming weeks.

READ MORE: South Okanagan wildfire monitored closely for hot spots

Mapped at 2,632 hectares in size, BC Wildfire is taking a modified response approach to the north flank of the fire and will continue to decrease the amount of resources assigned to the incident. Crews will continue to patrol for hot spots and demobilize some gear and equipment from the fire. Suppression techniques and monitoring to steer, contain or manage fire activity will make place to keep it within a predetermined perimeter.

BC Wildfire said they consulted lang managers and other partners and decided to allow the fire to take its natural course while being monitored. They will do this by using cameras, ground patrols and aerial scans as necessary.

The areas that posed a threat to buildings on the west, east and south flanks have bee fully suppressed and are being patrolled. Crews continue to identify and extinguish hot spots within 200 feet of the fire perimeter. As these areas are patrolled and extinguished, crews will continue to be released from the wildfire.

An area restriction order for Crown land in the vicinity of the Eagle Bluff wildfire remains in place for the purpose of public safety and to ensure the safety of firefighting personnel. This order will remain in place until noon on Aug. 30, or until it is rescinded.

