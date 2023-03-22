South Shuswap Transportation Society logged more than 20,000 kilometres in 2022

Volunteer drivers get a lot of satisfaction from helping others in the community

The South Shuswap Transportation Society currently use a Chevy Bolt to provide rides for seniors, people with disabilities, people who are unable to drive and those who do not have a vehicle. (File photo)

By Barb Brouwer

Special to the Observer

South Shuswap volunteers are not just taking people out, they’re helping them stay in their homes.

Representatives of the South Shuswap Transportation Society, formed in 2020, presented a report to directors at the March 16 Columbia Shuswap Regional District board meeting in Salmon Arm.

Ron Lane and Paul Demenok explained the society provides South Shuswap residents door-to-door transportation to residents in the communities of Sorrento, Blind Bay, Notch Hill, White Lake, Eagle Bay, Sunnybrae and Tappen.

This service is targeted towards seniors, people with disabilities, people who are unable to drive, and those who do not have a vehicle.

“It is interesting the way we’ve been able to help people with disabilities continue to enjoy the home they’ve lived in for years,” said Demenok. “We’re helping people who have no alternatives go to lab visits, diagnostic appointments, trips to dentists and chiropractors. We do a lot of things including picking up groceries and medications.”

As well as local destinations, drivers take passengers in need of a ride to Salmon Arm for most of their needs and travel as far as Vernon, Kelowna and Kamloops for medical appointments. South Shuswap Rides does not provide airport transportation, daily commuter trips, an after-hours service or safe rides home.

The society is not interested in competing with other organizations that provide transportation and encourages residents to support local businesses whenever possible.

In 2022, the society travelled 20,897 kilometres in 236 trips, a 59 per cent increase over the previous year.

Volunteer drivers undergo driving and criminal record checks. And by the time drivers get behind the wheel of the society’s Chevy Bolt electric car, they have completed a four-hour classroom driver training session plus an in-car orientation and a coaching session. These sessions are conducted by a safety director who has more than 40 years of professional traffic safety and driver training experience. The training helps ensure volunteer drivers will have better driving skills and will be safer drivers.

Read more: New charging station part of South Shuswap Transportation Society roadmap

Read more: South Shuswap group pursuing electric vehicle for public transportation needs

In 2019, the Shuswap Community Foundation helped the society provide this much-needed transportation service with a much-appreciated donation. SASCU and CSRD provided grants to assist the society in acquiring a vehicle and setting up operations.

The Bolt was chosen as it provides good comfort and ease for passengers getting in and out of the vehicle. With a $74,000 grant from the federal government and grants from SASCU, CSRD and the Shuswap Community Foundation, the society will be able to purchase a second car.

As soon as the federal money arrives, the society will purchase a Tesla Model Y which has a longer range, all-wheel drive and larger capacity to better accommodate things like wheelchairs and more items.

A grant from the CSRD through the Community Works (gas tax) Fund made possible the construction of a charging station at the Tirecraft in Sorrento.

Tirecraft and Toyo Tires Canada generously donated a set of winter tires with rims.

“They are wonderful people; it’s a very positive relationship,” said Demenok, pointing out the society is in search of a new site for a charging station. “We let them know we have a second car coming and they said they don’t know where they could put a second car.”

Demenok said volunteer drivers get a lot of satisfaction from helping others in the community and the society gets a lot of volunteer interest. Anyone who would like to become a volunteer driver should send an email to: info@southshuswaprides.ca.

There is no direct charge to users of South Shuswap Rides; donations are welcomed to help cover costs. Rides must be pre-booked by phoning 250-463-4341 at least 24 hours in advance and the service is only available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.

newsroom@saobserver.net

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

Columbia Shuswap Regional District