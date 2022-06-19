Spallumcheen continues to monitor flooding

The Township of Spallumcheen has advised local flooding has receded and Stepney Road is again open to local traffic. (Township of Spallumcheen)

Stepney Road open to local traffic; sandbagging available in two locations

Stepney Road in Spallumcheen has re-opened to local traffic as the township continues to monitor flood levels that closed the roadway last week.

The township activated a Level 1 Emergency Operations Centre on June 15 due to localized flooding, and with rain in the weekend forecast, the EOD remains active.

A sandbagging station is set up at the township public works shop located at 1511 Eagle Rock Road. A second sandbagging station has been set up at the intersection of Stepney Cross Road and Stepney Road North to serve those affected in the Stepney Road area. You will need to bring a shovel to both locations.

Creek and Culvert Update

With the current flows, township crews will be monitoring the creeks and culverts twice a day.

Fortune Creek:

Stepney Road is currently open to local traffic and has overtopped in two locations. The south entrance off Highway 97A has greatly receded and is now safe to use. The northern area continues to recede.

McCallan Bridge has receded to a point where it is now flowing as normal.

Sneesby Creek has also greatly dropped and is now flowing normally.

The remaining creeks and culverts are flowing normally.

READ MORE: Three North Okanagan-Shuswap students receive $40,000 scholarships

READ MORE: Life challenges for deaf and hard of hearing community



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Floods 2021North Okanagan Regional District