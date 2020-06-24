A dog found wandering along the Trans-Canada Highway between Sicamous and Revelstoke is now at the Kamloops SPCA branch. (SPCA photo)

SPCA seeks owners of dog found between Sicamous and Revlestoke

Two-year-old German shepherd cross had no identification when found on June 21

A dog found wandering along the Trans-Canada Highway between Sicamous and Revelstoke has been taken to the Kamloops SPCA branch.

The dog, which appears to be a German shepherd cross, was picked up running alongside the highway on the evening of Sunday, June 21.

According to the SPCA, the dog is a young unneutered male, likely between one and two years old. While he was wearing two collars, the SPCA said the dog had no identification so they are appealing to the public for help getting him back where he belongs.

“He is very friendly and we believe someone must be missing him,” a post on the SPCA’s Facebook page reads.

Anyone who knows who the dog’s rightful owners are are asked to contact the shelter at 250-376-7722 or email kamloops@spca.bc.ca. Proof of ownership will be required for pickup from the shelter.


