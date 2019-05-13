Specialized bike stolen from disabled Okanagan man

Owner’s lifeline stolen and community support sought to get it back

  • May. 13, 2019 1:30 p.m.
  • News

Vernon and area residents are being asking to be on the lookout for a yellow bike has been stolen from 3304 Alexis Park Drive between the hours of 8:30 p.m. of Sunday, May 12 and 10:30 a.m. on May 13.

The specialized bike is the owner’s mode of transportation which he uses for everything, as he is in a wheel chair.

“This bike is very expensive to replace and has left him absolutely devastated,” said Caitlin McKenny, who is hoping the community can help.

A report has been filed with the police.

If you have seen the bike or seen someone with it call 250-542-2834 or 250-306-6769.

Related: Handmade grad dress for Salmon Arm teen stolen

Related: Puppy allegedly stolen from former homeless Lumby man

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Okanagan man dies after vehicle crashes into tree, catching on fire
Next story
Four-year-old dies after finding gun from state trooper father

Just Posted

Alberta bikers rally for bullied girl in Chase

Two groups of motorcycle-enthusiasts with an anti-bullying message bring gifts, support

Trail signs to point the way to local landmarks and history

Secwépemc sculpture project receives $100,000 from BC Rural Dividend Program

Mix of sun and clouds to start the work week in Okanagan-Shuswap

Sun is expected for much of the Okanagan-Shuswap-Similkameen region

Second legal cannabis store approved for the Shuswap

The Greenery Cannabis boutique has received licensing approval from the province

In photos: 2019 Salty Dog Enduro in Salmon Arm

The annual endurance mountain bike race saw hundreds of mountain bikers ride the South Canoe Trails.

VIDEO: Grey skies and showers this week across the Okanagan Valley

Sunny skies aren’t expected to stay, rain and clouds are in the forecast

Cheers! Beer lovers swarm for Great Okanagan Beer Festival

Kelowna’s Waterfront Park was packed Saturday as beer fest returns

June rain will tell if B.C. is in for another hot wildfire season

Public safety minister says province’s crews are ready to go

Specialized bike stolen from disabled Okanagan man

Owner’s lifeline stolen and community support sought to get it back

Kelowna man charged with murder was going through drug withdrawal during arrest

Steven Randy Pirko appeared in B.C. Supreme Court for the killing of Christopher Ausman in 2014

‘Smell that?’ Langley residents complain about marijuana greenhouse

MLAs send letter to federal attorney general and health minister urging crackdown

Man charged after Surrey teen girl found in torched-out SUV

Teen’s body found in 18700-block of 24 Avenue in August 2017

Okanagan man dies after vehicle crashes into tree, catching on fire

The incident happened in Lake Country about 11 a.m. Monday

Companies charged with Fraser Valley chicken abuse want to see all video evidence

Judge agrees with lawyers for chicken catching company and Sofina Foods about inadequate disclosure

Most Read