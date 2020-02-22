A new School District 83 spectator code of conduct aims quash the use of air horns, laser pointers, and the act of booing at all district games. (File photo)

Spectators asked to be on best behaviour at Shuswap school sporting events

Policy asks that spectators make positive comments remain silent

Parents and other spectators will have to be on their best behaviour at School District #83 sporting events from now on.

A new spectator code of conduct, approved at the district’s regular board meeting at Pleasant Valley Secondary School on Tuesday, Feb. 18, aims to quash the use of air horns, laser pointers and the act of booing during athletic events at North Okanagan-Shuswap schools.

Initially brought to the district’s attention by the National Basketball Referees Association several months ago, the nine part code of conduct includes general reminders that the athletes are not professionals and are not playing for the audience’s entertainment.

Other points in the code ask that spectators give positive comments or remain silent. Should any policy be violated, the policy states the game will be stopped and the home team administration is to deal with the issue. No penalties will be given for a breach of conduct.

According to superintendent of schools Peter Jory, the next step for the approved code of conduct is to print it out on large laminated or cardboard backed signs for schools to display on gymnasium walls.

“I think it’s great for people to be able to refer to something when they’re having a tough conversation,” Jory said. “When certain things are happening in the moment, the differences of opinion, it can be kind of personal.”

The recent addition to the district’s policies is part of a larger effort to update, cull, or implement outdated, unnecessary or needed policies.

Spectators asked to be on best behaviour at Shuswap school sporting events

