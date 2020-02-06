Spiked fences dangerous to deer, other wildlife: BC Conservation Officer Service

Wrought-iron fences can cause animals to suffer as they struggle to free themselves

A fence with fur on it from an animal that got stuck. (BCCOS)

The BC Conservation Officer Service (BCCOS) is reminding residents how dangerous certain types of fences can be to deer and other wildlife.

“Conservation officers have dealt with several calls recently where deer have become impaled by pointed wrought iron fences,” said the BCCOS in a Facebook post on Thursday.

BCCOS said spiked fences can cause animals to suffer as they struggle to free themselves and in many cases, they die stuck on the fence or officers are forced to euthanize them.

“Wrought iron fences are commonly seen as causing injuries to deer but many railing patterns, particularly those with pointed pickets rising above the top rail, are the most likely to hurt an animal. There are simple design modifications to fencing installations or retrofits for existing wrought iron fencing that can make a big difference.”

For more information on reducing deer conflicts, visit www.wildsafebc.com.

READ MORE: Moose rescued after falling through bridge in Okanagan

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vernon businesses unite to get back stolen property

Just Posted

Column: Students deserve say in changes to Salmon Arm schools

Rearview Mirror by Cameron Thomson

Shuswap windstorm a reminder to clear trees from hydro lines

BC Hydro stresses keeping safe distance, provides routine pruning around power lines

Proposed marine rescue station on Shuswap Lake could serve as classroom

RCMSAR boathouse may be used to teach maritime safety courses

Salmon Arm RCMP release photos of armed robbery suspect

The suspect allegedly pointed a handgun at a clerk while demanding money

Vape use a growing problem at Shuswap schools

Community presentations aim to educate parents and students on the risks

B.C. to reduce ICBC rates, further restrict people from suing

Premier John Horgan says benefits will increase starting 2021

Spiked fences dangerous to deer, other wildlife: BC Conservation Officer Service

Wrought-iron fences can cause animals to suffer as they struggle to free themselves

Two B.C. visitors test positive for Wuhan coronavirus, now four cases

Man, woman in 30s staying with second patient in Vancouver area

RCMP cleared after B.C. woman found dead in home, despite police check

Elizabeth Joanna Napierala, 45, was reported missing on Sept. 3, 2019

Discussions focus on preserving heritage cabin in Summerland

Building in Trout Creek is the oldest in Summerland and one of the oldest in the Okanagan

Summerland fruit company purchased by American firm

Okanagan Specialty Fruits Inc. developed the nonbrowning Arctic apple

Vernon businesses unite to get back stolen property

Downtown business buys back laptop stolen from neighbouring business

Shuswap writers’ group to crank up the heat with Mardi Gras

Fundraising event will have award for best moves on the dance floor

Beaver holds up traffic for ten minutes on Princeton bridge

Groundhog Day was February 2. However, for at least one local man,… Continue reading

Most Read