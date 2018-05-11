Splatsin, Enderby denounce park vandalism

Prejudicial comments painted onto Enderby Skate Park track will not be tolerated

A tribute to murdered and missing indigenous women at the Enderby Skate Park was damaged by spraypainted prejudicial comments, since removed. Splatsin First Nation and the City of Enderby have banded together to denounce the vandalism, saying such things will not be tolerated in either community. (City of Enderby photo)

Splatsin First Nation and the City of Enderby are standing together on the issue of racism.

The two communities are stating zero tolerance in the Shuswap Nation in direct response to vandalism at the Enderby Skate Park where prejudicial comments were spraypainted on the track.

“This is unacceptable racial defacing,” said Wayne Christian, Splatsin Chief, known as Kukpi7 Christian, in a statement posted to both the Splatsin and city websites.

“We will not tolerate discrimination. Splatsin appreciates the diligent work done by the City of Enderby to quickly remove the offensive graffiti and to find and charge the criminals.”

A tribute to missing and murdered indigenous women had been painted on one of the tracks, stating “No more stolen sisters.” It was painted over and prejudicial comments were left in its place. They were quickly removed once discovered.

Enderby Mayor Greg McCune said racial behaviour and vandalism are unacceptable and will not be tolerated in the community.

“We are working diligently with RCMP, who are currently following up on leads,” said McCune. “The City of Enderby will continue to work in partnership with Splatsin to make it clear that racism will not be condoned.”

The RCMP are continuing to investigate the incident. If you were a witness to the vandalism, please contact the Enderby RCMP at 250-838-6818. Tips about suspicious activity may be submitted to Citizens on Patrol at www.cityofenderby.com/tips.



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.