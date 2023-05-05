Splatsin prepping Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail for construction

The Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail is being prepped for construction by Splatsin members, who are also conducting flood watch patrols in the area, following awards of federal and provincial grant money. (Photo contributed)

Splatsin are prepping the Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail for construction.

The Regional District of the North Okanagan (RDNO), the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) and Splatsin Development Corporation are working together to ensure trail conditions are safe for further development, said Splatsin in a May 3 media release.

The rail trail project received grant funding from the B.C. Active Transportation Infrastructure program earlier this year, and in 2022 Splatsin was awarded $12.5 million from Infrastructure Canada’s Active Transportation Grant to develop the trail from kilometre zero at the R.W. Bruhn Bridge in Sicamous to kilometre 42.6 near Stepney Road in Spallumcheen. Both initiatives were championed by Splatsin, the RDNO and the CSRD.

The Yucwmenlúcwu, Caretakers of the Land, LLP Construction division is working on the project as well, doing culvert maintenance on the rail trail as the area is currently under a Flood Watch advisory.

On May 4, the Splatsin media release stated the CSRD and RDNO portions of the rail trail were closed to the public.

Bridge and culvert work is being done to prevent flooding and the team is also conducting high water patrols along the trail.

Splatsin Development Corporation is training band members to use heavy construction equipment safely. The corporation said it is excited to work with the enthusiastic band members who have come forward to be a part of the construction division and contribute to the rail trail’s development.

The company will work to build its capacity with interested band members and provide ongoing training and experiences to cross-train for other departments and bigger machinery, reads the Splatsin media release.

