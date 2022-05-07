Okanagan Indian Band members set up Tiger Dams, work that comes after the band activated its emergency operations centre due to flood risks Friday, May 6, 2022. (OKIB photo)

Okanagan Indian Band members set up Tiger Dams, work that comes after the band activated its emergency operations centre due to flood risks Friday, May 6, 2022. (OKIB photo)

Spring freshets trigger Okanagan Indian Band’s emergency operations centre

The band activated its EOC Friday due to increased risk of flooding

The Okanagan Indian Band has activated its emergency operations centre (EOC) as spring freshet increases the risk of flooding.

The community’s flood risk is higher this year due to the forest-clearing impacts of the White Rock Lake wildfire, the OKIB said in an update on its website Saturday, May 7.

“We are currently installing Tiger Dams along Whitemans creek to prevent flooding impacts,” a spokesperson for the band said.

Tiger Dams consist of elongated and flexible tubes which can connect to function like sandbags, though they’re filled with water instead of sand.

The OKIB has secured additional resources from the province, in the form of Tiger Dams and Gabion Baskets.

A sandbag station is being set up at Komasket, where a recently purchased sandbag machine will be used.

“We will continue to monitor areas that have been identified in post wildfire hazard assessments as being at risk.”

Community members with questions are asked to contact Colleen Marchand at Colleen.marchand@okanagan.org.

Yesterday, the B.C. government announced the OKIB will receive $25,000 in emergency preparedness funds to put towards capacity-building projects. More than $1.9 million will be distributed throughout the province to improve emergency support services in B.C. communities.

READ MORE: Emergency preparedness funding earmarked for Vernon, OKIB

READ MORE: Armstrong preparing for floods, fires

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

B.C. Floods 2021Emergency Preparedness

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
B.C. Supreme Court rules challenge to health worker vaccine mandate can proceed
Next story
RCMP seek witnesses after man dies from stab wounds in Williams Lake

Just Posted

After carefully planting a lodgepole pine, Scarlett Purdaby and Reuben Roy at Salmon Arm West Elementary put the finishing touch on by adding water. Twenty nine trees were planted on April 28 in recognition of the children who did not return from the Kamloops Residential School. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Students in Salmon Arm plant trees to honour residential school children

WorkSafeBC issued a penalty to School District 83 in March 2022, saying it found drilling work in a school had disturbed drywall and vermiculite, both identified as asbestos-containing materials on the building’s hazardous materials survey. (File photo)
North Okanagan-Shuswap School District appealing $200,000 fine for asbestos handling

The Salmon Arm Armenians will be rocking Song Sparrow Hall on May 28 for the Celebrate Shuswap Live concert series. (Salmon Armenians/Facebook photo)
Ring in the return of live music with Celebrate Shuswap Live concert series

This photo was taken in 2016 during the 24th Annual Roots and Blues Festival in Salmon Arm. (File photo)
ROOTSandBLUES Festival in Salmon Arm requests more campsites due to big demand