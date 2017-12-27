A map shows where a fire destroyed a home in the small community of St. Ives on Boxing Day.

St. Ives home, vehicles lost to fire

Owners of the residence were away for the holidays

A home in St. Ives has been totally destroyed by fire on Boxing Day, but there were no injuries.

On Dec. 26, at 8:30 a.m., Chase RCMP received a report of a residential structure fire at 8784 Squilax Anglemont Road, St. Ives.

Cpl. Scott Linklater of the Chase RCMP detachment reports Celista and Anglemont Volunteer Fire Departments arrived on scene to find a house had been lost to fire and a detached garage still burning. The fire was extinguished but not before the loss of the house, garage and two vehicles.

The homeowners were out of the community for the holidays when the fire started. No injuries were sustained during the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown but is considered non-suspicious.

Previous story
2017 in review: March
Next story
Okanagan Table wins major cookbook award

Just Posted

Update: Collision closes Trans-Canada Highway near Three Valley Gap

Six people reported injured, with two of those patients in critical condition.

Slain Okanagan woman and daughters to be remembered at vigil

“We wanted to make sure it didn’t go by without being noticed…”

Plane makes emergency landing in alfalfa field

Cold temperatures cause engine troubles for Shuswap pilot

St. Ives home, vehicles lost to fire

Owners of the residence were away for the holidays

MEANWHILE IN CANADA: Okanagan man skates through local streets

When Mother Nature doles out freezing temperatures, what’s the most Canadian thing to do?

O’Keefe Ranch holiday sleigh rides delight

Dashing through the snow

Test your knowledge of B.C. news from 2017

How well do you know the events and news headlines of the past year?

Swinging into the New Year with the Vernon Jazz Society

Ring in the New Year with the Okanagan’s premiere party blues band

Vernon home ablaze Wednesday morning

Occupant escapes early-morning fire on Highway 97

Judge orders salmon farm protesters to stay away

Damage, threats, interference cited in injunction for Midsummer Island

Hefty contribution to Good Food program

Volunteers at December’s Good Food Box put the final touch on the… Continue reading

Okanagan Table wins major cookbook award

“This has been a 30-plus year dream to write a cookbook…”

Lower Mainland braces for winter storms, freezing rain

Province says it’s prepared to keep region’s bridges clear

Canada wins opener at IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship

Kelowna’s Cal Foote makes highlight reel diving save

Most Read