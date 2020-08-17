Stabbing of 30-year-old man in South Shuswap believed targeted

RCMP seeking witnesses of Aug. 16 assault in Blind Bay believed to have occurred near car wash

Police are seeking witnesses of a stabbing incident in Blind Bay that sent a 30-year-old Shuswap man to hospital.

The Salmon Arm RCMP general investigation section is leading a criminal investigation into an assault with a weapon after a stabbing victim showed up at the front door of a Blind Bay residence looking for help.

On Sunday, Aug. 16, at 10:38 p.m., Salmon Arm RCMP and emergency medical personnel responded to a home on Forest Drive where they found a man bleeding heavily from apparent stab wounds, said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

The investigation is in its early stages; however, police believe the assault was carried out at a nearby car wash, and that the incident was targeted.

“Our investigators believe that as many as three suspects were involved in the physical confrontation, which resulted in the victim being stabbed multiple times,” said Cpl. O’Donaghey spokesperson. “

Police are urging any witnesses to come forward with any information that might assist the investigation.

The 30-year-old victim was transported to hospital with injuries Cpl. O’Donaghey said were not considered to be life-threatening.

The RCMP Integrated Forensic Identification Section examined the crime scene, which included logging, gathering and seizing physical evidence.

If you witnessed this incident and have not yet spoken to police, or you have any information that may assist GIS investigators, you are asked to call the Salmon Arm RCMP at 250-832-6044, or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

