Staples School Supply Drive underway in Salmon Arm

Staples Canada’s annual School Supply Drive is officially underway.

The program pairs Staples locations with charities, schools, school boards and other local community groups that demonstrate a need for financial support, essential school supplies or with much-needed breakfast programs.

Staples locations across Salmon Arm are raising money for the Shuswap Children’s Association.

The drive has raised more than $14 million in cash, gift cards and supplies since 2005. This year’s goal is $1.7 million.

The campaign runs until Sept. 4.

